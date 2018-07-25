Log in
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Results for Second Quarter 2018

07/25/2018

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The release is currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The dial in number for this conference call is 1-855-733-9163. Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com/events “Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Presentation.”


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 390 M
EBIT 2018 567 M
Net income 2018 408 M
Debt 2018 538 M
Yield 2018 0,71%
P/E ratio 2018 15,25
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 6 819 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,2 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gary J. Knight Vice Chairman
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC-20.31%6 819
UNION PACIFIC6.18%107 116
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY8.64%62 840
CSX CORPORATION25.70%60 357
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.75%46 052
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.70%27 608