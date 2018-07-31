Log in
Knoll Inc : Knoll, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 02:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-03130EB5D7154.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 282 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 83,9 M
Debt 2018 461 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 12,38
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart KNOLL INC
Duration : Period :
Knoll Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Cameron Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC-8.12%1 060
BIC-10.21%4 445
MSA SAFETY INC28.51%3 787
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD-10.95%2 496
COTT CORP1.38%2 279
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%2 010
