Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kobe Steel, Ltd.    5406   JP3289800009

KOBE STEEL, LTD. (5406)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kobe Steel : 2018 New Year’s Message from Chairman, President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:04am CET

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

On January 5, the first working day of 2018 at Kobe Steel, Ltd., Chairman, President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki gave a New Year's message to employees. The following is a summary of his speech in Japanese.

At the start of 2018, I wish you a Happy New Year. Please allow me to share my thoughts with you.

Looking back at last year

Last year, the Kobe Steel Group was involved in improper conduct concerning product quality. As a result, we have been causing considerable trouble to our customers and many others. We have also been causing you and your families great concern and hardships.

As a company engaged in the business of manufacturing, we certainly shouldn't break our promises to our customers on quality. Due to this improper conduct, the Kobe Steel Group had in an instant lost the trust that it had built up over the many years with its customers. We're now going through unprecedented difficult times, and we're being watched by customers and the public alike.

The Kobe Steel Group has also caused serious scandals involving compliance many times in the past.

For the sustainable growth of the Kobe Steel Group, I believe the spirit of compliance is essential. From different perspectives we must always increase our sensitivity and think about how we can prevent problems from occurring.

However, even now we've been unable to break the chain of compliance violations. All of us in the Kobe Steel Group, including myself, must make this problem our own personal matter and must seriously reflect on this.

Initiatives for this year

In the Kobe Steel Group this year, we will work to regain the trust we have lost.

This is the year that the Kobe Steel Group will be reborn and start anew.

The final report from the Independent Investigation Committee will serve as a milestone for many people, and the completion of the final report has been moved to around the end of February. I believe that the supplementary inspections currently underway will enhance the comprehensiveness, appropriateness and validity of the self-inspections that we conducted. By being absolutely certain of the self-inspections, the Kobe Steel Group can take a step forward with confidence to recover trust.

In our organization effective January 1, we established the Quality Management Department in the head office for the specialized function of quality audits. By working in close cooperation with the quality assurance departments in the various business units of Kobe Steel and the group companies, we are making an all-out effort to prevent the recurrence of misconduct. Moreover, we are currently considering measures to prevent recurrence from the standpoint of governance, management and process. And we then plan to implement them. We won't stop at just measures, but will be reborn as a corporate entity that possesses a high-level quality assurance system.

Looking at safety, we will implement numerous measures with the strong determination that full priority be given to safety.

Finally, under our medium-term management plan, KOBELCO VISION 'G+', 2017 is the intermediate year of the five-year plan to fiscal 2020. We haven't changed our original course of action at all. We're proceeding with our growth strategy centered on the three core business areas of materials, machinery and electric power.

We will undertake the various issues brought up in the medium-term management plan to further grow and develop the company.

Concluding remarks

The Kobe Steel Group faces a major crisis because of this misconduct.

However, by overcoming this difficult situation and increasing the cohesiveness in the Kobe Steel Group, I am confident that we will achieve further growth and make a greater contribution to society. Now is the time for all of us to come together and turn Kobe Steel into a company that we can be truly proud of. As I have said on previous occasions, I am confident that Kobe Steel can be reborn into a company filled with pride, confidence, passion and hope.

It is essential that we regain the trust that we have lost. In order to do so, we must be true to ourselves. And to all stakeholders, including customers, we must be sincere.

In coming to a close, I sincerely wish all of you and your families good health and much happiness in the New Year.

The information on this Web site is presented 'as is.' Product availability, organization, and other content may differ from the time the information was originally posted. Changes may take place without notice.

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 04:04:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOBE STEEL, LTD.
05:04a KOBE STEEL : 2018 New Year’s Message from Chairman, President and CEO Hiro..
01/03 KOBE STEEL, LTD. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
2017 IMPORTANT KOBE STEEL, LTD. INVESTOR : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
2017 KOBE STEEL : Shanghai cautions on products from scandal-hit Kobe Steel, tightens..
2017 Mitsubishi Materials says push for market share led to data falsification
2017 Japan manufacturing scandals haven't hurt image but have been powerful lesson..
2017 JAPAN MANUFACTURING SCANDALS HAVEN'T : ministry official
2017 KOBE STEEL : Wolf Popper LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Kobe Steel, Ltd.
2017 KOBE STEEL : Most Asian markets up tracking strong US closing
2017 KOBE STEEL : Update on safety verification status concerning improper conduct in..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Kobe Steel withdraws profit guidance
2017 Kobe Steel hears from DoJ; may have faked data for more than a decade
2017 Kobe Steel Fallout And The Impact On Domestic Steel Firms
2017 What Went Wrong At Kobe?
2017 Steel names rally as Kobe Steel crisis deepens
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 871 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 31 617 M
Debt 2018 696 B
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,06
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kobe Steel, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 5406 | JP3289800009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 158  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Kawasaki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Naoto Umehara Representative Director, SVP, Head-Audit & Finance
Kimio Hashimoto Executive Technical Officer
Akira Kaneko Representative Director & Senior Vice President
Yoshinori Onoe Representative Director, EVP, Head-Iron & Steel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.2.09%3 382
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD3.36%30 345
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.1.60%14 770
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%13 331
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.46%10 246
EVRAZ PLC5.88%7 004
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.