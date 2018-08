"Our market share in some areas, such as aluminium products, has fallen due to the data falsification," Yoshihiko Katsukawa, senior managing executive officer at Kobe Steel, told a news conference.

Kobe Steel, Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said last month it has been indicted by prosecutors over data tampering that shook global faith in Japanese manufacturing prowess last year.

