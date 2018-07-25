Log in
KOENIG & BAUER AG
Koenig & Bauer : rotary die-cutter scoops supplier award in the category Innovation

07/25/2018 | 10:46am CEST
  • Honour by one of the big users
  • Extremely high die-cutting speeds of up to 15,000 sheets/h
  • Shortest makeready times for economical die-cutting of short runs

On 19 June, the Edelmann Group, one of the leading German packaging manufacturers and system suppliers with locations in Europe, Asia and North and South America, presented its first Supplier Awards. One prize was awarded each in the categories innovation, logistics and cooperation. Koenig & Bauer received the Supplier Award in the category innovation for the Rapida RDC 106 rotary die-cutter, which has been in operation at Edelmann's Heidenheim site since mid-2017. With this award, the company honoured ground-breaking postpress technology that makes the die cutting process faster and more economical, and at the same time calls for a rethink in the process workflows.

Ralf Sammeck, CEO of KBA-Sheetfed Solutions and Koenig & Bauer board member, is delighted: 'We are extremely honoured to receive such an award from one of our major users. The award shows that we meet the expectations of the market and act in a customer-orientated manner.'

Edelmann operates a Rapida RDC 106 with two die-cutting units for cutting and creasing as well as an additional stripping unit. Compared to flatbed die-cutters, it is characterized by extremely high die-cutting speeds of up to 15,000 sheets per hour. Last year a Rapida RDC 106 broke the world record for die-cutting self-adhesive labels at 17,000sph. In addition, extremely short makeready times ensure significantly higher performance and productivity. The Rapida RDC 106 is economical for both long and short runs.

In addition to rotary die cutters, Koenig & Bauer also offers Optima flatbed die cutters in medium format and the Ipress in medium and large formats. The company has thus evolved from a classic manufacturer of printing presses to a systems provider in the postpress sector.

Disclaimer

KBA - Koenig & Bauer AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:43:06 UTC
