KOGENERACJA SA (KGEN)
KOGENERACJA : Estimation of selected financial and operating data for the first half year of 2018

07/26/2018 | 05:26pm CEST

EM Kancelaria Publiczna [Public Chambers]

Wrocław, 26.07.2018

Current report 36/2018

Subject: Estimation of selected financial and operating data for the first half year of 2018

The management Board of Zespół Elektrociepłowni Wrocławskich KOGENERACJA S.A. ("Parent Company") publishes preliminary selected consolidated financial and operating data for the first quarter of 2018.

Accordingly to preliminary estimates:

  • sales of electricity after 6 months of 2018 amounted to 1 255 GWh (including Parent Company 579 GWh),

  • sales of heat after 6 months of 2018 amounted to 6 094 TJ (including Parent Company 5 358 TJ),

  • the consolidated EBITDA after 6 months of 2018 amounted to approximately PLN 90.7 million,

  • the consolidated operational cash-flow after 6 months of 2018 amounted to approximately PLN 171.0 million,

  • the consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Company amounted to approximately PLN 17.4 million (PLN 1.17 per share),

  • capital expenditures amounted approximately to PLN 30.1 million.

The most significant impact on the net financial result of the Group in the first half of 2018 was a decrease in the estimated revenues from LTC compensations, which in the first half of 2018 were negative and amounted to PLN 83 672 thousand. The change in the estimated revenues from LTC compensations is the result of a significant increase in the forecasted sale price of electricity in 2018-2024.

The change in the estimate was recognized in the results of the subsidiary EC Zielona Góra S.A. in the current reporting period accordingly to the methodology (calculation model of LTC compensations) adapted to the accounting method for LTC settlements in the Group's parent company - PGE S.A. in 2017.

The company reserves that the values presented above are estimated and still in the process of preparation. The final values will be presented in the half year report for the first half year of 2018, the publication of which is scheduled for August 7, 2018.

Detailed legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrocieplowni Wroclawskich Kogeneracja SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:25:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Fraszczak Chairman-Management Board
Jakub Frejlich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Raimondo Eggink Member-Supervisory Board
Roman Nowak Secretary-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Woszczyk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOGENERACJA SA-17.65%285
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE17.18%43 068
ENGIE-5.79%38 458
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.37%36 254
SEMPRA ENERGY8.00%30 244
ORSTED17.83%26 943
