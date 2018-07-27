Komatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (U.S. GAAP)

Jul. 27, 2018

Komatsu Ltd. today announced its consolidated business results for three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (U.S. GAAP). The highlights are described below.

1．Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

For the first three-month period (April 1 - June 30, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, consolidated net sales totaled JPY646.0 billion, up 15.1% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, while demand for construction equipment declined mainly as a rebound of pre-buy demand in anticipation of the new emission control regulations of September 2017 in Japan, Komatsu steadfastly captured growing demand in many regions of the world, centering on North America and Asia. As a result, sales improved from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales in Excimer laser-related and other businesses increased against the backdrop of strong semiconductor market conditions. As a result, three-month sales increased from the corresponding period a year ago. With respect to profits for the first three-month period under review, operating income expanded by 85.8% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY96.0 billion, driven by increased sales in many regions of the world and reflecting reduced temporary expenses in association with the acquisition of Komatsu Mining Corp., which became a consolidated subsidiary in April 2017. The operating income ratio improved by 5.7 percentage points to 14.9%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies climbed to JPY92.9 billion, up 93.2%. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 62.9 billion, up 73.0%.

2．Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019(FY2018)

Komatsu makes no change in the projection of April 26, 2018, concerning consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.