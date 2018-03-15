Koninklijke Philips : Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics to transform pathology services at USCAP 2018

AMSTERDAM and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled intelligent and connected pathology solutions that will be showcased at the 2018 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, from March 17-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. At Philips' booth (#542), USCAP attendees will experience a comprehensive portfolio of digital pathology systems and AI-powered software that enhance imaging quality and pathologists' workflows, ultimately helping to drive seamless patient care.

As diagnostic workloads expand in both volume and complexity due to a growing number of cancer cases, pathology services are under mounting pressure to provide efficient and high quality diagnoses. Leveraging innovative and intelligent digital solutions can help support pathologists in delivering quick and accurate diagnoses, while simultaneously lowering the cost of healthcare delivery through increased operational efficiencies. Philips' suite of digital pathology systems features collaboration and image analytics software that helps simplify access to histopathology information and empowers pathology laboratories to transform cancer care.

Automated technology for fast and accurate cellularity guidance

At the 2018 USCAP Annual Meeting, Philips will debut a major upgrade to its advanced computational pathology solution, TissueMark, which aids in identifying insufficient samples for molecular tests with accurate cellularity guidance. The AI-enabled application enables region of interest detection and cellular profile estimation in whole slide images (WSI) of lung histology, lung cytology, colon and breast FFPE, and H&E tissue samples in 60 seconds. Interoperable with the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, TissueMark[1] provides a high throughput, intuitive molecular test workflow that helps labs reduce variability in tumor estimation.

"TissueMark's deep learning AI technology accumulates information from several hundred images and applies that knowledge to accurately identify tumor samples and estimate tumor percentages," said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. "Leveraging this advanced platform empowers pathologists and labs to enhance the quality of macrodissection and ultimately aids in reducing costs caused by insufficient tumor input."

Comprehensive, open solution to digitize clinical workflows

Philips will also be highlighting updates to its Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution[2], the first and only digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use in the U.S., which helps pathologists manage the scanning, storing, presenting, reviewing, and sharing of information across labs and lab networks. The latest release contains new features, including the ability to upload images and documents to consolidate case information, automatic third party scanner import of non-diagnostic images and extended NAS support. The system is comprised of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, image management system and display, and is designed to be interoperable with various information systems, third party slide scanners, IT environments and storage systems. The system works bi-directionally with laboratory information systems (LIS) to create a highly efficient workstation for pathologists that unifies all relevant patient data in a streamlined digital pathology workflow.

Collaboration brings improved information access

The Philips IntelliSite Collaboration Suite[3], deployed on the Philips HealthSuite digital platform, will also be featured at the show. The secure web-based platform offers an intuitive workflow and provides labs with fast access to pathology experts worldwide. Through facilitating high performance viewing and enabling flexible consultation management, digital whole slide images and consult information can be exchanged easily between pathologists, across external institutes. Improving connectivity between labs reduces the logistical challenges of the traditional consultation in which the physical shipping of glass slides is costly.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution was recently awarded the 2017 POPULAR SCIENCE "Best of What's New Award" in the Health category, recognizing Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution's significant step forward in imaging diagnostics. To learn more about Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, visit this website, download the Philips IntelliSite Pathology app in the App Store and Google Play, and follow @Philips_Path.

For more information on Philips' presence at the 2018 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting, visit www.philips.com/digitalpathology and follow @Philips_Path for #USCAP18 updates throughout the event.

[1] TissueMark is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purpose or in any other manner for regular medical practice. PathXL is the legal manufacturer of TissueMark and is a Philips company.

[2] In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Japan, Singapore and Middle East.

[3] Philips IntelliSite Collaboration Suite is not intended for diagnostic use.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Driessen

Philips Digital Pathology Solutions

Tel.: +31 6 10 61 0417

E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-showcases-digital-pathology-system-for-clinical-use-and-advanced-imaging-analytics1-to-transform-pathology-services-at-uscap-2018-300614580.html

SOURCE Royal Philips