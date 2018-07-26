Log in
Korn/Ferry International : Loreto Montoya Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

07/26/2018

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Loreto Montoya has joined the firm as a senior client partner. She will be based in Santiago.

Ms. Montoya joins the firm from Microsoft, where she was most recently an enterprise sales lead, in charge of the top 100 corporate accounts in the Chilean market. In her five years with the company, Ms. Montoya designed and implemented go-to-market approaches targeting large multinational organizations in both the public and private sectors.

Before joining Microsoft, Ms. Montoya held sales leadership roles with Sodexo, first in Chile and then in Mexico. She began her career in the U.S. at Callaway, before spending four years as a senior consulting manager with Ernst & Young.

“Loreto is highly knowledgeable in digital transformation, data and analytics and e-commerce. She brings solid expertise in a key growth area for our firm in this region,” said Dominique Virchaux, President, South America, Korn Ferry. “Her client focus, consultative selling skills and excellent reputation amongst the C-Suite in Chile will make her an asset for our business in South America and for the Global Technology Market.”

Ms. Montoya holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile and an MBA with a focus on International Business from the University of West Georgia.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
