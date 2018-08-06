Log in
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD (KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd : Kornit Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-62A8354DE1329.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 M
EBIT 2018 14,1 M
Net income 2018 8,45 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 88,47
P/E ratio 2019 37,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 646 M
Chart KORNIT DIGITAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Kornit Digital Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORNIT DIGITAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronen Samuel Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Ofer Sandelson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Guy Avidan Chief Financial Officer
Nuriel Amir Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD16.41%624
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO LTD-21.73%1 300
TUNGKONG CO LTD--.--%768
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA-13.23%654
VALID SOLUCOES SA-2.30%346
EXONE CO-15.12%115
