Kosmos Energy : Announces Amendment and Restatement of Corporate Revolving Credit Facility

Kosmos
Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today an amendment and restatement
of its corporate revolving credit facility. Three significant objectives
were achieved:
-
Borrowing capacity remains at $400 million
-
Date of maturity has been extended by approximately three and one-half
years to May 31, 2022, and
-
Facility costs have been lowered from LIBOR plus a six percent margin
to LIBOR plus a five percent margin
“The amendment and extension to our corporate revolving credit facility
enhances our already strong liquidity position. The improvement in terms
reflects the growth and quality of our production base and the continued
long-term support we have received from our banks is an affirmation of
our strong relationships and track-record for financial prudence,” said
Thomas P. Chambers, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos is a well-capitalized, pure play deepwater oil and gas company
with growing production, a pipeline of development opportunities and a
balanced exploration portfolio along the Atlantic Margins. Our assets
include growing production offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, a
competitively positioned Tortue gas project in Mauritania and Senegal
and a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basins
(Equatorial Guinea), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname)
and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire and Sao Tome and Principe). As an
ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the
right way. The company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment
to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read
more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2017 Corporate Responsibility
Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.
