KOSMOS ENERGY LTD (KOS)
Kosmos Energy Ltd : Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-194966FD5B5FF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
02:31pFIRST RESERVE : Announces Agreement To Sell Deep Gulf Energy
PR
02:04pKOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
11:04aKOSMOS ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:01aKOSMOS ENERGY : Enters Gulf of Mexico with $1.225 Billion Acquisition of Deep Gu..
BU
07:58aKOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/03KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Amendment and Restatement of Corporate Revolving Credi..
BU
07/18KOSMOS ENERGY : Wins Ghana Arbitration
AQ
07/18Arbitrators Rule Against Tullow Oil in Dispute With Kosmos Energy
DJ
07/18KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Successful Arbitration
BU
News from SeekingAlpha
05:35aKosmos Energy acquires Deep Gulf Energy for $1.225B 
02:02aKosmos Energy misses by $0.05, revenue in-line 
08/05Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
07/18Arbitrators rule for Kosmos Energy, against Tullow Oil in Ghana rig dispute 
07/05Kosmos Energy +2% following RBC upgrade, citing upbeat BP comments 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 868 M
EBIT 2018 252 M
Net income 2018 -16,1 M
Debt 2018 870 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 3 026 M
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Kosmos Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,98 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Haas Senior Vice President-Production & Development
David I. Foley Independent Director
David B. Krieger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD11.53%3 042
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.88%83 414
EOG RESOURCES13.44%70 858
CNOOC LTD10.52%70 605
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.72%63 015
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP19.88%44 275
