Kosmos Energy : to Host Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2018

Kosmos
Energy (NYSE: KOS) (LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule
for its fourth quarter 2017 results:
-
Earnings Release: Monday, February 26, 2018, pre-UK market open via
BusinessWire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
-
Conference Call: Monday, February 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The
call will be available via telephone and webcast.
Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.407.3982
International:
+1.201.493.6780
Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com
-
Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be
available at investors.kosmosenergy.com
for approximately 90 days following the event.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production
company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic
Margin. Our assets include existing production and development projects
offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, large discoveries offshore
Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with significant
hydrocarbon potential offshore Suriname, Sao Tome and Principe,
Equatorial Guinea, Morocco and Western Sahara. As an ethical and
transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way.
The Company’s Business
Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human
rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in
the Kosmos 2016
Corporate Responsibility Report. Kosmos is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and is traded under the
ticker symbol KOS. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.
