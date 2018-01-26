Log in
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD (KOS)
Report
Kosmos Energy : to Host Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2018

01/26/2018 | 08:03am CET

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) (LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2017 results:

  • Earnings Release: Monday, February 26, 2018, pre-UK market open via BusinessWire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
  • Conference Call: Monday, February 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.407.3982
International: +1.201.493.6780

Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com

  • Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.kosmosenergy.com for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. Our assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with significant hydrocarbon potential offshore Suriname, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco and Western Sahara. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 628 M
EBIT 2017 -0,61 M
Net income 2017 -124 M
Debt 2017 1 024 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 6,25x
EV / Sales 2018 4,23x
Capitalization 2 901 M
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kosmos Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | KOS | BMG5315B1072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,72 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Chambers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David I. Foley Independent Director
David B. Krieger Independent Director
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD8.76%2 901
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.17%72 293
CNOOC LTD14.97%71 170
EOG RESOURCES9.20%68 137
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.10%59 245
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.42%43 958
