Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Kraton Corporation (“Kraton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KRA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Kraton investigation page on our website at https://www.glancylaw.com/case/kraton-corporation.

On February 20, 2018, Kraton announced its Q4 and year end results for 2017, stating "certain customers notified" the company during the fourth quarter that "they were experiencing issues processing" the company's Cariflex material.

On this news Kraton securities fell sharply during intraday trading on February 21, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

If you purchased Kraton securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

