KRATON CORP (KRA)

KRATON CORP (KRA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Investors

03/02/2018 | 11:44pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Kraton Corporation (“Kraton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KRA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Kraton investigation page on our website at https://www.glancylaw.com/case/kraton-corporation.

On February 20, 2018, Kraton announced its Q4 and year end results for 2017, stating "certain customers notified" the company during the fourth quarter that "they were experiencing issues processing" the company's Cariflex material.

On this news Kraton securities fell sharply during intraday trading on February 21, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

If you purchased Kraton securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 984 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 1 388 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,54
P/E ratio 2019 10,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 1 328 M
Chart KRATON CORP
Duration : Period :
Kraton Corp Technical Analysis Chart | KRA | US50077C1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KRATON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Stephen E. Tremblay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATON CORP-11.96%1 328
ECOLAB-2.78%37 186
SIKA-2.39%17 294
SYMRISE-8.52%10 432
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 007
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.55%8 293
