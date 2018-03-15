KRA The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Kraton Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased Kraton
Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE: KRA) securities between October
25, 2017 and February 21, 2018.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to
Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already
rejected that product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was
available to customers when in fact certain customers had already
rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls
over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements
about Kraton’s business, operations and prospects were materially false
and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April 27, 2018 to
request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to
share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead
plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq.
either via email [email protected], by
or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=2.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006263/en/