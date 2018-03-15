KRA The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Kraton Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

Log in
KRATON CORP (KRA)
03/15/2018 | 12:30am CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE: KRA) securities between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Kraton’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April 27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.