KRATON CORP (KRA)
KRATON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Kraton Corporation To Contact The Firm

02/23/2018 | 01:03am CET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kraton Corporation (“Kraton” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KRA).

After market close on February 20, 2018, Kraton issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Therein, the Company stated, in part, that “our fourth quarter 2017 results include a $7.6 million negative pre-tax impact arising from customer-observed Cariflex processing issues.” The Company further sated that “during the fourth quarter 2017 certain customers notified us that they were experiencing issues processing the [Cariflex] material.”

On this news, Kraton’s share price declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Kraton stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/KRA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 942 M
EBIT 2018 259 M
Net income 2018 114 M
Debt 2018 1 326 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Chart KRATON CORP
Duration : Period :
Kraton Corp Technical Analysis Chart | KRA | US50077C1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KRATON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Stephen E. Tremblay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATON CORP5.44%1 349
ECOLAB-3.19%37 530
SIKA1.42%17 956
SYMRISE-7.90%10 503
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 671
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC4.39%8 625
