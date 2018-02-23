KRATON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Kraton Corporation To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is
investigating potential claims against Kraton Corporation (“Kraton” or
the “Company”) (NYSE:KRA).
After market close on February 20, 2018, Kraton issued a press release
announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December
31, 2017. Therein, the Company stated, in part, that “our fourth quarter
2017 results include a $7.6 million negative pre-tax impact arising from
customer-observed Cariflex processing issues.” The Company further sated
that “during the fourth quarter 2017 certain customers notified us that
they were experiencing issues processing the [Cariflex] material.”
On this news, Kraton’s share price declined, causing harm to investors.
