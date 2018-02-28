Log in
KRATON CORP (KRA)
  Report  
KRATON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Kraton Corporation To Contact The Firm

02/28/2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kraton Corporation ("Kraton" or the "Company") (NYSE: KRA).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

After market close on February 20, 2018, Kraton issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.  Therein, the Company stated, in part, that "our fourth quarter 2017 results include a $7.6 million negative pre-tax impact arising from customer-observed Cariflex processing issues."  The Company further stated that "during the fourth quarter 2017 certain customers notified us that they were experiencing issues processing the [Cariflex] material."

On this news, Kraton's share price declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Kraton stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/KRA.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100000-investing-in-kraton-corporation-to-contact-the-firm-300605405.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
