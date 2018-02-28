KRATON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Kraton Corporation To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kraton Corporation ("Kraton" or the "Company") (NYSE: KRA).

After market close on February 20, 2018, Kraton issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Therein, the Company stated, in part, that "our fourth quarter 2017 results include a $7.6 million negative pre-tax impact arising from customer-observed Cariflex processing issues." The Company further stated that "during the fourth quarter 2017 certain customers notified us that they were experiencing issues processing the [Cariflex] material."

On this news, Kraton's share price declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Kraton stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/KRA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

