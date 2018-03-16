Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kraton Corp    KRA

KRATON CORP (KRA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Kraton Corp : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Kraton Corporation (KRA) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:10pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kraton Corporation ("Kraton" or the "Company") (NYSE: KRA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Kraton securities during the period between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/kra.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Kraton's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/kra or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April 27, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KRATON CORP
03:10pKRATON CORP : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Acti..
AC
03/15KRA The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invol..
BU
03/13KRATON CORP : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K..
AC
03/13Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 fr..
BU
03/13KRATON CORP : Kraton Corporation Reminder: Important April 27, 2018 Lead Plainti..
AC
03/13KRATON CORPORATION (NYSE : KRA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Ag..
AQ
03/12Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class A..
BU
03/12KRATON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
03/09KRA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Krato..
BU
03/09THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporat..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Kraton a buying opportunity after 15% selloff, Loop Capital says 
02/21Kraton Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21Kraton's (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/21ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (2/21/2018) 
02/20Kraton beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 028 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 1 388 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart KRATON CORP
Duration : Period :
Kraton Corp Technical Analysis Chart | KRA | US50077C1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KRATON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Stephen E. Tremblay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATON CORP-3.59%1 488
ECOLAB1.59%39 532
SIKA-2.45%17 323
SYMRISE-13.21%9 986
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 508
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC2.11%8 542
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.