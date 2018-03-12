Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE:KRA) between
October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Texas. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/kraton-corporation?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced
Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that
product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to
customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that
product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial
reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Kraton’s
business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading
and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April
27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
