KRATON CORP (KRA)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

03/12/2018 | 10:17pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE:KRA) between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/kraton-corporation?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Kraton’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April 27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 028 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 1 388 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 1 450 M
Chart KRATON CORP
Duration : Period :
Kraton Corp Technical Analysis Chart | KRA | US50077C1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KRATON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Stephen E. Tremblay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATON CORP-3.84%1 412
ECOLAB0.54%38 977
SIKA-0.06%17 483
SYMRISE-7.12%10 626
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 759
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC5.69%8 712
