News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

03/16/2018 | 05:09pm CET

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) who purchased shares between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Kraton’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until April 27, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=2.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 028 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 1 388 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart KRATON CORP
Duration : Period :
Kraton Corp Technical Analysis Chart | KRA | US50077C1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KRATON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Fogarty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Stephen E. Tremblay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vijay R. Mhetar Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KRATON CORP-3.59%1 488
ECOLAB1.59%39 532
SIKA-2.45%17 323
SYMRISE-13.21%9 986
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 508
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC3.58%8 542
