The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) who
purchased shares between October 25, 2017
and February 21, 2018. The action, which
was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District
of Texas, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period,
defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to
Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already
rejected that product; (2) Kraton’s Brazilian-produced Cariflex was
available to customers when in fact certain customers had already
rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls
over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements
about Kraton’s business, operations and prospects were materially false
and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Shareholders have until April 27, 2018 to petition the court for
lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not
require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent
class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/kraton-corporation?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
