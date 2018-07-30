Log in
KROGER (KR)
Kroger : Unit Won't Take Visa Credit Cards in California Stores

07/30/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

By AnnaMaria Andriotis

A unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Monday it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California due to the card giant's fees.

Foods Co Supermarkets said it would stop accepting Visa credit cards on Aug. 14. It will continue to accept Visa debit cards.

Visa spokeswoman Amanda Pires said the company is disappointed in the decision, which she said limits consumer choice. "Our goal is to protect the interests of our cardholders to ensure they can use their Visa credit cards wherever they shop," she said. "Visa remains committed to working with Kroger to reach a reasonable solution."

So-called swipe fees have been a long-running point of tension between merchants and card companies. Interchange fees are set by the card networks, like Visa, and merchants pay them to banks that issue the credit cards when consumers use those cards to shop.

The supermarket chain and Visa have been in ongoing discussions over the fees. Foods Co said it saw the decision to stop accepting Visa credit cards as a last resort.

Merchants in general have been paying significantly more in interchange fees in recent years. Merchants paid $43.4 billion in Visa and Mastercard credit card interchange fees in 2017, up from $25.9 billion in 2012, according to trade publication the Nilson Report.

The growing popularity of cards with generous rewards programs, which carry higher swipe fees, are a significant driver of the increase. Kroger Chief Information Officer Chris Hjelm said the Foods Co chain, which generally caters to shoppers on a budget, has seen an increase in premium card usage.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 2 873 M
Net income 2019 2 413 M
Debt 2019 14 427 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
P/E ratio 2020 12,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 22 817 M
Chart KROGER
Duration : Period :
Kroger Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROGER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 30,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Rodney McMullen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Michael Schlotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher T. Hjelm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Bobby S. Shackouls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROGER4.55%22 817
SYSCO CORPORATION18.13%37 376
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.44%36 943
TESCO23.11%33 008
AHOLD DELHAIZE17.81%31 275
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD10.55%29 327
