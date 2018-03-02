Kroger : to Stop Selling Guns to Buyers Under 21 -- 5th Update

By Heather Haddon

Kroger Co. said it would stop selling guns to buyers under 21 years old through its Fred Meyer locations, the third major retailer to tighten its policies while lawmakers continue to debate how to respond to the latest school shooting in America.

The U.S.'s largest supermarket chain said Thursday it would raise the minimum age to purchase arms and ammunition in all of its Fred Meyer stores in response to the Parkland, Fla., high-school tragedy. Kroger currently sells firearms at 43 Fred Meyer locations in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Kroger stopped selling assault-style semiautomatic rifles in Oregon, Washington and Idaho at Fred Meyer stores several years ago and decided Wednesday to no longer sell those style of guns or special orders for them in Alaska, a spokeswoman said.

Kroger's Fred Meyer chain, which the company acquired through a merger in 1999, sells general merchandise, including home items, electronics and sporting goods. Kroger sold roughly $7 million worth of firearms and ammunition out of $115 billion in total sales in its 2016 fiscal year, the company said.

"Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers," said Jessica Adelman, a spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based chain. "In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we've taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales."

Meijer Inc., also said Thursday it would raise the minimum age to purchase ammunition in stores to 21 years old. The 235-location, general-merchandise chain based in Grand Rapids, Mich., doesn't sell firearms, said a spokesman for the company.

Bi-Mart, a regional sporting goods chain with 77 stores, said Thursday it also would raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm or ammunition to 21. The Eugene, Ore., company sells rifles and shotguns, but doesn't sell assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines.

"We agree with many policy makers and our peers that increasing the age limit to 21, in order to purchase a firearm, is a step in the right direction," the company said. "We will continue to carry our current selection of items for the hunter and sport shooter."

The retailers' moves follow announcements by two of the largest U.S. firearms retailers. Walmart Inc. and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. on Wednesday raised the purchase age for guns to 21. Dick's also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines at all its stores and halt sales of assault-style rifles at its 35 Field and Stream stores. Walmart halted sales of assault-style rifles in 2015.

It is unclear how many gun buyers are under 21, because the federal government doesn't track sales and the Federal Bureau of Investigation doesn't disclose the age of applicants for background checks. The FBI conducted 25.2 million background checks for firearms last year, down from a record 27.5 million in 2016.

Under current law, licensed gun dealers can sell a handgun to someone 21 years old and sell a rifle to someone who is 18. President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have expressed support for raising the age limit for rifle sales, but the National Rifle Association has rejected any such move. An NRA spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment.

The alleged 19-year-old Parkland shooter left 17 people dead and has prompted a growing list of U.S. companies to re-evaluate their gun-selling policies and preferential treatment to NRA members. Many companies have taken a stand on gun control in response to a social-media movement spurring the action, but the moves can come with reputational risks.

The Domini Impact Investments LLC mutual fund in 2016 asked Kroger to stop selling semiautomatic weapons in its stores. Kroger challenged the resolution, and federal regulators sided with the company because such investor requests generally can't govern what a company sells.

In addition to the increased age limit, Kroger is reducing space devoted to firearms in its Fred Meyer stores in response to "softer demand and changing customer preferences," Ms. Adelman said. Fred Meyer stores currently sell shotguns, .22-caliber rifles, bolt-action hunting rifles and handguns.

Doug Cameron and Sarah Nassauer contributed to this article.

