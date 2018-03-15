Log in
03/15/2018 | 08:05am CET

DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend
Krones AG: Krones plans to pay out a dividend of EUR1.70 per share for 2017

15.03.2018 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 March 2018

Krones plans to pay out a dividend of EUR1.70 per share for 2017
 

- Krones publishes 2017 annual report and confirms preliminary figures

- The company intends to increase dividend from EUR1.55 to EUR1.70 per share

- Executive Board forecasts continued revenue and earnings growth in 2018
 

Krones, the world's leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, released its annual report for the financial year 2017 today. The company continued its stable, profitable growth and intends to give shareholders an appropriate share in its success.
 

Krones' revenue grew 8.8%

Krones' revenue increased 8.8% year-on-year to EUR3,691.4 million. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue was up 7.2%. Krones' broad international diversification and comprehensive portfolio of products and services served the company well in 2017. The highest percentage revenue growth came in the South America/Mexico, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe sales regions. Order intake improved by 10.0% year-on-year to EUR3,786.8 million in 2017. Adjusted for acquisitions, the increase was 7.1%. While order intake in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions rose more than that, ordering activity was somewhat slower in China and the Middle East/Africa. At the end of 2017, Krones had orders on hand totalling EUR1,240.1 million, which is up 8.3% year-on-year. The comfortable orders backlog provides a good basis for continued revenue growth.
 

The EBT margin was stable at 7.0%.

As forecast, Krones further increased earnings before taxes (EBT) in 2017. It should be borne in mind that the expense for the drinktec trade fair resulted in a charge against EBT in the mid-single-digit millions of euros. Nevertheless, EBT improved 8.9% over 2016 to EUR258.8 million. The EBT margin remained stable at 7.0%, as in the year-earlier period. Thus, Krones met its EBT margin target for 2017. As expected, market prices provided no support. Krones was able to offset increased costs with increased efficiency. Expanding our global footprint and general cost-cutting measures helped here. Net income increased 10.7% year-on-year in 2017 to EUR187.1 million. Earnings per share rose from EUR5.40 in the previous year to EUR5.97. Earnings before taxes (EBT) developed best in the machines and lines for product filling and decoration segment in 2017. The company's core segment increased EBT 11.9% year-on-year to EUR257.0 million. The EBT margin improved from 8.2% to 8.7%, more than the 8% forecast. By contrast, earnings in the machines and lines for beverage production/process technology segment fell short of expectations. After totalling EUR1.5 million in the previous year, EBT slipped into the red, to -EUR4.5 million in 2017. Krones is confident that the segment will be profitable again in 2018 as it expands its global footprint and fully integrates the acquisitions. Profitability in the company's smallest segment, machines and lines for the compact class, was within the forecast range. EBT declined slightly, from EUR6.4 million to EUR6.3 million. The EBT margin was 5.1% (previous year: 5.2%). As of 2018, Krones' compact class offerings are now part of the core segment, machines and lines for product filling and decoration. Thus, the company will report on only two segments going forward.
 

Shareholders to receive a dividend of EUR1.70 per share for 2017

Krones wishes to give its shareholders an appropriate share in the company's success in 2017. As a matter of policy, Krones pays out 25% to 30% of consolidated net income to shareholders. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the annual general meeting on 13 June 2018 that a dividend of EUR1.70 per share be paid out for the 2017 financial year (previous year: EUR1.55). That is an increase of 9.7%. The planned payout for 2017 corresponds to 28.7% of consolidated net income.
 

Krones still has a very robust financial and capital structure

The ratio of average working capital for the past four quarters to revenue was up from 26.7% in the previous year to 27.3% in 2017. The target for 2017 was 27%. The company is not satisfied with the development of free cash flow, which decreased to -EUR150.7 million in 2017 (2016: +EUR49 million). Net cash and cash equivalents (cash and cash equivalents less liabilities to banks) decreased to EUR157.4 million (previous year: EUR369 million). The company's equity ratio improved to 43.8% (previous year: 39.9%). Overall, Krones continues to possess a very robust financial and capital structure. With the figures noted above, Krones confirms the preliminary figures released on 22 February 2018. The financial audit did not give rise to any material changes.
 

Outlook

Based on the current macroeconomic prospects and developments in the markets relevant to Krones, the company expects consolidated revenue to grow by 6% in 2018. Profitability is expected to remain stable despite investment in digitalisation and start-up costs associated with expanding the company's global footprint, in particular for the new site in Hungary. Krones expects the reported EBT margin to be 7.0% in 2018. The company's third financial performance target, working capital to revenue, is expected to improve to 26%.
 

Krones has published the complete Annual Report 2017 online at
https://www.krones.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports.php


 

Figures for 2017   2017 2016 Change
Revenue EUR million 3,691.4 3,391.3 +8.8%
Order intake EUR million 3,786.8 3,441.3 +10.0%
Orders on hand at 31 December EUR million 1,240.1 1,144.7 +8.3%
         
EBITDA EUR million 340.2 320.8 +6.0%
EBIT EUR million 245.5 228.0 +7.7%
EBT EUR million 258.8 237.6 +8.9%
EBT margin % 7.0 7.0 ±0.0 PP*
Consolidated net income EUR million 187.1 169.1 +10.7%
Earnings per share EUR 5.97 5.40 +10.6%
Dividend per share EUR 1.70** 1.55 +9.7%
         
Capital expenditure for PP&E
and intangible assets		 EUR million 133.5 111.3 +EUR22.2 million
Free cash flow EUR million -150.7 49.2 -EUR199.9 million
Net cash and cash equivalents***
at 31 December		 EUR million 157.4 368.9 -EUR211.5 million
Working capital to revenue?**** % 27.3 26.7 +0.6 PP*
ROCE % 16.6 17.0 -0.4 PP*
         
Employees at 31 December        
Worldwide   15,299 14,443 +856
Germany   10,366 10,061 +305
Outside Germany   4,933 4,382 +551
*Percentage Points?
**As per proposal for the appropriation of retained earnings?
***Cash and cash equivalents less debt
****Average of last 4 quarters
 

Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Phone: +49 9401 70-1169
E-mail: [email protected]


15.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664283  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
