Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Kroton Educacional    KROT3   BRKROTACNOR9

KROTON EDUCACIONAL (KROT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kroton Educacional : Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Absentee Ballot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

Last update: 08/02/2018

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. to be held on 09/03/2018

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Absentee Ballot ["Ballot"] for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Kroton Educacional S.A. ["Kroton" or "Company"], to be held on September 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. ["ESM"], must be completed by shareholders that opt to exercise their voting rights without attending the event, in accordance with Article 121, Sole Paragraph of Federal Law 6,404/1976 ["Brazilian Corporation Law"] and with CVM Instruction 481/2009 ["CVM Instruction 481"].

Shareholders that opt to exercise their absentee voting rights must complete the above fields with their full name or company name, for legal persons and registration at the Ministry of Finance as a corporate CNPJ or individual CPF taxpayer.

For this Ballot to be considered valid and the votes cast herein counted towards the quorum of the ESM [i] all of the following fields must be duly completed; [ii] all pages must be initialed by the shareholder; and [iii] at the end, the shareholder or its legal representative, as applicable must sign it.

The Company may require, as applicable, that the undersigned shareholders authenticate or consularize their signatures.

The deadline for submitting this Ballot through service providers pursuant to Article 21-B, item "II" of CVM Instruction 481 is August 27, 2018.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

- EXERCISE OF VOTING RIGHT VIA A SERVICE PROVIDER

Shareholders that opt to exercise their voting rights via a service provider must submit their voting instructions to the respective custody agents, observing the procedures established thereby, which, in turn, must forward the voting instructions to the Central Depository of B3. To do so, shareholders must contact their custody agents and verify the procedures established thereby for issuing voting instructions via ballot, as well as any other documents and information required thereby.

- SUBMISSION OF BALLOT BY SHAREHOLDER DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY

Shareholders that opt to exercise their absentee voting rights by submitting this Ballot directly to the Company must deliver the following documents to the registered office of the Company, at the address indicated below: [i] Printed copy of this Ballot, duly completed, initialed and signed; and [ii] Authenticated copies of the following documents:

  • a. For natural persons: valid official identity document of the shareholder, with a photograph.

  • b. For legal persons: [i] most recent consolidated Articles of Organization or Bylaws; [ii] corporate documents attesting to the powers of representation of the shareholder; and [iii] valid official identity document of the legal representative of the shareholder, with a photograph.

c. For Investment Funds: [i] most recent consolidated Regulations of the Investment Fund; [ii] most recent consolidated Articles of Organization or Bylaws of the administrator or manager; [iii] corporate documents attesting to the powers of representation of the administrator or manager and of the shareholder; and [iv] valid official identity document of the legal representative of the administrator or manager and of the shareholder, with a photograph

With regard to the documents listed in items "[i]" and "[ii]" above, the Company hereby requests, as applicable: [i] authentication of the signature; [ii] notarization of the document; and [iii] sworn translation..

This Ballot, accompanied by the required documents, will be considered valid only if received by the Company until August 27, 2018, inclusive.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The present Ballot and related documents should be sent to the registered office of the Company, located at Rua Santa Madalena Sofia, nº 25, 4º andar, sala 01, Bairro Vila Paris, Belo Horizonte, MG - CEP 30380-650, Brazil, care of the Legal Department, Mr. Leonardo Augusto Leão Lara.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Banco Bradesco S.A.

Address: Cidade de Deus, s/nº Departamento de Ações e Custódia Prédio Amarelo

A/C Hamilton J. Brito - escrituração de ativos 06029-900 - OSASCO - SÃO PAULO

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. to be held on 09/03/2018

06029-900 - OSASCO - SÃO PAULO

E-mail:[email protected]

Telephone: 0800-7011616

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Question

1. Do you wish to approve the Restricted Stock Option Plan of the Company, as per the model attached to the Management Proposal?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Kroton Educacional SA published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 21:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KROTON EDUCACIONAL
08/02KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Absentee Ballot
PU
08/01KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aquisição de Particip..
PU
06/19KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Partnership with Cubo Itaú
PU
05/18KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/11KROTON EDUCACIONAL : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/09KROTON EDUCACIONAL : to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 1..
AQ
03/23KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13KROTON EDUCACIONAL SA : annual earnings release
01/31KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to Shareholders – Capital increase through pri..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Kroton Educacional (KROTY) Acquisition Of The Control Of Somos Educacao (Tran.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 5 592 M
EBIT 2018 2 008 M
Net income 2018 1 985 M
Finance 2018 2 115 M
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 9,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 18 580 M
Chart KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Kroton Educacional Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KROTON EDUCACIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Henrique Safini dos Reis Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer
Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-37.55%4 961
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)10.87%17 071
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC32.49%5 620
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC1.25%3 750
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 535
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC10.69%3 315
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.