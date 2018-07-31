Current Report No. 27/2018: Agreement for assignment of claims signed with a Carrefour Group company in Spain

31/07/2018

Further to Current Report No. 25/2018 of July 13th 2018, the Management Board of KRUK S.A. ('Company') announces that on July 31st 2018 a firm agreement ('Agreement') was signed between the Company's subsidiary InvestCapital Ltd. of Malta ('InvestCapital', 'Buyer') and the Spanish-based company of the Carrefour Group Servicios Financieros Carrefour, E.F.C., S.A. of Madrid ('Seller'). The Agreement provides for the purchase of an unsecured retail debt portfolio with a total nominal value of approximately EUR 248m (PLN 1,06bn translated at the mid exchange rate published by the NBP for July 31st 2018). The Agreement is subject to a condition precedent that the debt portfolio covered by the Agreement will be transferred to the Buyer upon payment of the Price. The Price has been paid today. The Agreement does not provide for any contractual penalties. Other terms and conditions of the Agreement do not differ from those commonly used in agreements of such type.