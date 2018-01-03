Log in
KSB AG (KSB)
Report
KSB Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/03/2018 | 05:35pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2018 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Kühborth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KSB Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BVAET534PD7C28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006292006

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
491.262 EUR 39300.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
491.262 EUR 39300.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2017-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KSB Aktiengesellschaft
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Internet: www.ksb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

39847  03.01.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 182 M
EBIT 2017 104 M
Net income 2017 47,5 M
Debt 2017 347 M
Yield 2017 1,25%
P/E ratio 2017 18,25
P/E ratio 2018 11,38
EV / Sales 2017 0,56x
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capitalization 871 M
Chart KSB AG
Duration : Period :
KSB AG Technical Analysis Chart | KSB | DE0006292006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KSB AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 481 €
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Alois Lautner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Seidel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSB AG-0.60%1 046
XYLEM INC0.00%12 249
IDEX CORPORATION0.00%10 061
FLOWSERVE CORP0.00%5 552
COLFAX CORP0.00%4 878
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA0.00%3 499
