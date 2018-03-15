Log in
KSB AG (KSB)
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2018 | 01:20pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 13:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018 German: http://www.ksb.com/finanzberichte English: http://www.ksb.com/financialreports


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Internet: www.ksb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664587  15.03.2018 

© EQS 2018
