Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KSB SE & Co KgaA    KSB   DE0006292006

KSB SE & CO KGAA (KSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KSB : Pumps cut power consumption at Palazzo Grassi in Venice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:21am CEST

One of the most important museums of contemporary art in Italy, the famous Palazzo Grassi in Venice, is able to considerably improve its energy balance due to the use of pumps with highly efficient, intelligent drives. The pumps and valves to modernise the heating and air-conditioning systems were supplied by pump manufacturer KSB.

For a building of historical and architectural significance, maintaining a particular room temperature and humidity as well as air quality is a costly and major challenge. After a careful analysis of the energy consumption, those responsible for building management started an extensive refurbishment project in 2015. Planning and installing a completely new pumping infrastructure in a historic building presents a great challenge since the building was not designed for such equipment.

Energy savings were essentially enabled by the replacement of hot and cold water pumps, valves, strainers and expansion joints. All pumps of the Etabloc series installed are equipped with PumpDrive variable speed systems and high-efficiency synchronous reluctance motors. A great advantage of the pump's drive unit is the integrated power electronics, eliminating the need for a control cabinet. This is very convenient given the limited space available.

Two additional KSB submersible motor pumps underneath the palace supply the system with cool water from the lagoon. Filters remove pollutants and a small desalination system reduces the salt content in the brackish water. Two heat exchangers adjust the water temperature to the building's operating requirements. An analysis of the power consumption at the beginning of 2018 showed energy savings of about 30 percent per year.

The Palazzo Grassi is one of the most famous Venetian buildings. It is the last patrician building erected before the fall of the Republic of Venice. Designed by Giorgio Massari, the building was constructed between 1748 and 1772 and is characterised by two great façades, one facing the Canal Grande and the other facing the Campo San Samuele. Today, it is the most prestigious museum of contemporary art in Venice and counts among the most important museums in the world.

[Attachment] The KSB Group supplied the pumps and valves for the modernisation of the heating and air-conditioning system at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. © KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Frankenthal [Attachment] The Palazzo Grassi in Venice is one of the most prestigious museums of contemporary art in Venice and counts among the most important museums in the world.© KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Frankenthal

Disclaimer

KSB SE & Co KgaA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KSB SE & CO KGAA
10:21aKSB : Pumps cut power consumption at Palazzo Grassi in Venice
PU
07/18KSB : Pump impeller delivers improved suction characteristics
PU
06/22KSB : Patent Issued for Wastewater-Lifting System (USPTO 9995033)
AQ
05/17KSB : New suspended pumps with the hydraulic system of standardised chemical pum..
PU
05/17KSB : Annual General Meeting resolves dividend increase
PU
05/17KSB AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09KSB : Augmented Reality supports pump and valve service / ACHEMA 2018
PU
05/02KSB SE & CO. KGAA : Provisions for a former project in the pumps segment in Grea..
EQ
04/27KSB : Interim report for the period ended 31 March 2018
PU
03/15KSB SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20THE IMITATION GAME : Part 2 
2016Tracking The Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund - Q1 2016 Update 
2016Tracking The Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund - Q4 2015 Update 
2015Tracking The Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund - Q3 2015 Update 
2015TRACKING THE HOTCHKIS & WILEY VALUE : Q4 2014 Update 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 318 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 50,1 M
Finance 2018 280 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 15,48
P/E ratio 2019 10,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 627 M
Chart KSB SE & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
KSB SE & Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KSB SE & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 432 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Timmermann Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Bernd Flohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Stephan Bross Chief Technical Officer & Member-Management Board
Klaus Kühborth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KSB SE & CO KGAA-28.29%726
XYLEM11.44%13 480
IDEX CORPORATION15.00%11 637
GRACO INC.3.23%7 824
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION6.57%5 874
COLFAX CORP-19.31%3 948
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.