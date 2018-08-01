Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Finalizes Third Quarter 2018 Results

Delivers Strong Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $268.8 million, and reported diluted EPS of $0.86 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89.

During its third fiscal quarter, K&S repurchased $42.6 million of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $23.75 per share. The Company also recorded a quarterly dividend equivalent to $0.12 per share during its third fiscal quarter.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2018 Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2017

(As Restated) Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2018 Net Revenue $268.8 million up 10.2% up 21.2% Gross Profit $127.0 million up 11.4% up 27.8% Gross Margin 47.2% up 50 bps up 240 bps Income from Operations $64.5 million up 310.8% up 68.0% Operating Margin 24.0% up 1760 bps up 670 bps Net Income $60.3 million up 73.3% up 66.1% Net Margin 22.4% up 810 bps up 600 bps EPS – Diluted $0.86 up 79.2% up 68.6%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2018 Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2017

(As Restated) Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2018 Income from Operations $66.4 million up 21.6% up 64.0% Operating Margin 24.7% up 230 bps up 650 bps Net Income $62.3 million down 15.2% up 63.1% Net Margin 23.2% down 690 bps up 600 bps EPS - Diluted $0.89 down 11.9% up 64.8%

* A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results” section.

Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Strong June quarter results were due to a sequential increase in sales of high-volume Ball and Wedge bonding tools. Improved margins were due to a relative increase in demand from high-performance Automotive and Semiconductor markets."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $268.8 million.

Gross margin of 47.2%.

Net income of $60.3 million or $0.86 per share; Non-GAAP net income of $62.3 million or $0.89 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $620.7 million as of June 30, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 ending September 29, 2018 to be approximately $180 million to $190 million. The midpoint of this guidance would represent an increase of approximately 10% over fiscal year 2017.

Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "We continue to execute towards further increasing market opportunities, enhancing revenue and delivering profitability. Ongoing progress, evident in recent results, supports our long-term targets. Market relevance of our product portfolio combined with wide range of growing opportunities further increases our long-term confidence."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices (www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to our future expected dividend payouts and growth opportunities. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company fails to meet its operational and financial targets in order to adhere to its dividend policy; the risk that customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled, generally without charges; the risk that anticipated customer orders may not materialize; the risk that our suppliers may not be able to meet our demands on a timely basis; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the risk that identified market opportunities may not grow or developed as we anticipated; volatile global economic conditions, which could result in, among other things, sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company’s products, and disruption of capital and credit markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our operations; the possibility that we may need to impair the carrying value of goodwill and/or intangibles established in connection with one or more of our prior acquisitions; acts of terrorism and violence; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, which may be associated with a substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations; the impact of changes in tax law; the risk that the Company will not identify suitable acquisition opportunities or that any acquisitions will not be successful; the risk that the Company fails to timely remediate the material weaknesses identified in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or that new material weaknesses or significant deficiencies emerge; and the factors listed or discussed in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017

As Restated June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017

As Restated Net revenue $ 268,834 $ 243,897 $ 704,297 $ 593,149 Cost of sales 141,865 129,894 380,679 318,456 Gross profit 126,969 114,003 323,618 274,693 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 30,609 33,453 85,484 88,900 Research and development 29,974 25,980 88,881 72,505 Impairment charges — 35,207 — 35,207 Amortization of intangible assets 1,962 1,521 5,927 4,565 Restructuring (39 ) 2,170 1,268 2,282 Total operating expenses 62,506 98,331 181,560 203,459 Income from operations 64,463 15,672 142,058 71,234 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,459 1,751 8,420 4,502 Interest expense (263 ) (264 ) (799 ) (787 ) Income before income taxes 67,659 17,159 149,679 74,949 Income tax expense/(benefit) 7,282 (17,657 ) 122,494 (9,933 ) Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax 121 7 144 7 Net income $ 60,256 $ 34,809 $ 27,041 $ 84,875 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.49 $ 0.39 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 1.18 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ — $ 0.12 $ — Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,125 71,063 70,019 70,960 Diluted 70,302 72,483 71,113 72,169

Three months ended Nine months ended Supplemental financial data: June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,951 $ 3,963 $ 14,163 $ 11,739 Capital expenditures 4,071 3,803 16,481 21,909 Equity-based compensation expense: Cost of sales 126 97 384 344 Selling, general and administrative 2,111 2,179 5,877 7,363 Research and development 656 514 1,963 1,763 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 2,893 $ 2,790 $ 8,224 $ 9,470 As of June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Backlog of orders 1 $ 146,578 $ 198,592 Number of employees 3,109 3,299

1. Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,686 $ 392,410 Restricted cash 514 530 Short-term investments 258,000 216,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $675 and $79 respectively 256,694 198,480 Inventories, net 123,293 122,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,255 23,939 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,022,442 953,382 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,064 67,762 Goodwill 56,649 56,318 Intangible assets, net 55,131 62,316 Deferred income taxes 11,781 27,771 Equity investments 1,358 1,502 Other assets 2,500 2,056 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,225,925 $ 1,171,107 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 78,777 $ 51,354 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 106,193 124,847 Income taxes payable 18,608 16,780 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 203,578 192,981 Financing obligation 15,437 16,074 Deferred income taxes 27,316 27,152 Income taxes payable 88,571 6,438 Other liabilities 8,941 8,432 TOTAL LIABILITIES 343,843 251,077 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 516,208 506,515 Treasury stock, at cost (224,938 ) (157,604 ) Retained earnings 591,951 569,080 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income (1,139 ) 2,039 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 882,082 $ 920,030 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,225,925 $ 1,171,107

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,770 $ 25,188 $ 93,843 $ 68,166 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities, continuing operations 25,929 24,387 (57,527 ) (8,012 ) Net cash used in financing activities, continuing operations (41,564 ) (162 ) (65,805 ) (805 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,379 (687 ) (251 ) 673 Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,514 48,726 (29,740 ) 60,022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period* 340,686 435,203 392,940 423,907 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 363,200 $ 483,929 $ 363,200 $ 483,929 Short-term investments 258,000 110,000 258,000 110,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 621,200 $ 593,929 $ 621,200 $ 593,929 *Certain time deposits as at October 1, 2016 have been corrected from cash equivalents to short-term investments for comparative purposes.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017

As Restated March 31, 2018 Net revenue $ 268,834 $ 243,897 $ 221,772 U.S. GAAP Income from operations 64,463 15,672 38,436 U.S. GAAP operating margin 24.0 % 6.4 % 17.3 % Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,962 1,521 2,022 Restructuring (39 ) 2,170 (7 ) Impairment charges — 35,207 — Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 66,386 $ 54,570 $ 40,451 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.7 % 22.4 % 18.2 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017

As Restated March 31, 2018 Net revenue $ 268,834 $ 243,897 $ 221,772 U.S. GAAP net income 60,256 34,809 36,313 U.S. GAAP net margin 22.4 % 14.3 % 16.4 % Pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative 1,962 1,521 2,022 Restructuring (39 ) 2,170 (7 ) Impairment charges — 35,207 — Net income tax expense/(benefit) on non-GAAP items 78 (241 ) (111 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,001 38,657 1,904 Non-GAAP net income 62,257 73,466 38,217 Non-GAAP net margin 23.2 % 30.1 % 17.2 % U.S. GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.87 0.49 0.52 Diluted 0.86 0.48 0.51 Non-GAAP adjustments per share: Basic 0.03 0.54 0.03 Diluted 0.03 0.53 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 1.03 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.01 $ 0.54

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005796/en/