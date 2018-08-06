China's Cleanup Transforms Iron -- WSJ

Profit soars for Anglo American' subsidiary amid demand for higher-grade iron ore

By Alexandra Wexler in Kathu, South Africa and Rhiannon Hoyle in Sydney, Australia

China's efforts to curb the smog polluting its cities and clean up its steel industry are remaking the global iron-ore market, driving billion-dollar investments by mining companies and shifting the fortunes of previously unloved pits.

The world's leading steel-producing country is mothballing more than 100 old, inefficient furnaces that helped build its economic boom, seeking to reduce overcapacity and improve air quality. They are being replaced by larger plants that require less coal for smelting, but are best fed with a higher-grade iron ore that makes up just a fraction of the $100 billion annual trade in the mineral.

This sudden shift in demand from China has fragmented the iron-ore market, with prices climbing for certain kinds of ore with higher iron content. Existing miners such as Anglo American PLC subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore Ltd., which produces high-grade ore, are reaping the benefits of China's changing tastes.

"We used to think of iron ore as iron ore. Now there are definitely three different markets: benchmark 62%, 58% low-grade material and higher grade lump ore," said Ian Woodley, an analyst for Old Mutual Equities in Cape Town. "You have to be much more aware of what those premiums and discounts are."

The benchmark price for iron ore -- which refers to 62% iron-content fines, or small particles less than about six millimeters in size -- has climbed more than 50% since the start of 2016, to about $67 a metric ton. Low grade fines, which typically have about 58% iron content, meanwhile, are piling up at ports, fetching just $38 a ton.

Demand for lump -- a premium type of ore that can be fed directly into a blast furnace, unlike fines that first need processing -- has been particularly strong. Buyers are now willing to pay almost $20 a ton on top of the benchmark price for lump products. That premium was just $4 at the start of 2016.

Kumba, the Anglo American subsidiary, mines in South Africa's arid north. Its ore comes primarily from a 65-year-old super pit called Sishen and has an average iron content of 64.5%, 2.5 percentage points over the benchmark. Lump ore makes up about two-thirds of its sales, compared with a quarter or less for its larger rivals.

Last year, Kumba's net profit, which in 2015 had taken a 96% dive to just 469 million South African rand ($35.8 million), soared to 12.34 billion rand, thanks to higher iron-ore prices and demand for the type of ore it produces, as well as a big drive to cut costs when prices were low.

Kumba, which handed out dividends at its own discretion amid a recovery from the market downturn, last week approved a new payout policy under which the company will aim to pay shareholders 50% to 75% of headline earnings. It said that reflected its ability to generate cash now, even though profit for the first half of 2018 fell 36%, mainly because of train derailments and a stronger rand.

"It has been a pretty difficult period, but the turnaround has been quite significant," Themba Mkhwanazi, Kumba's chief executive, said in an interview. He called the company's 2017 performance a "royal flush" in an earnings call earlier this year.

The step change in China, which buys about 60% of Kumba's ore, almost didn't come soon enough.

In 2015, a 42% drop in average iron ore prices to $56 a ton -- prices were above $190 a ton as recently as 2011 -- meant the company was in dire straits. Anglo put Kumba up for sale in early 2016, but couldn't find a buyer to take it off its hands. Thousands of miners at Sishen, which has grown to nearly nine-miles long and about 900 feet deep, were laid off.

Then, as the new clean-air regulations and capacity cuts took hold in China, Kumba's fortunes rapidly reversed. Last year, it was the best-performing company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with its shares more than doubling in price.

The triumph may be short-lived.

In June, BHP Billiton Ltd., the world's largest miner by market value and third-largest exporter of the mineral, said it would build a new mine in Australia that would lift the average grade of its iron ore by a percentage point to 62%. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., the world's No. 4 shipper of ore, two weeks earlier signed off on a $1.3 billion mine in Western Australia, also designed to upgrade its exports, which are low in iron content.

The premiums for high-grade iron ores, however, are here to stay, mining executives and analysts say.

"We often get asked the question of, well, is this structural or are these quality premiums going to collapse again?" said Mike Henry, president of BHP's Australian minerals operations. "We believe that a good proportion of it...is structural and that that will continue on over time."

