4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.    KIOJ   ZAE000085346

KUMBA IRON ORE LTD. (KIOJ)
Report
Kumba Iron Ore : production and sales report for the quarter ended 31 December 2017

01/25/2018 | 08:14am CET

Media
Sinah Phochana
[email protected]
Tel: +27 12 683 7019
Mobile: +27 76 066 0655

Investors
Anne Dunn
[email protected]
Mobile: +27 82 448 2684

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Notes to editors:

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a member of the Anglo American plc group, is a leading value-adding supplier of high quality iron ore to the global steel industry. Kumba produces iron ore in South Africa at Sishen mine and its new Kolomela mine in the Northern Cape Province, and at Thabazimbi mine in the Limpopo Province. Kumba exports iron ore to customers in a range of geographical locations around the globe including China, Japan, Korea and a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

www.angloamericankumba.com

Anglo American is a globally diversified mining business. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the raw materials to meet the growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. Our people are at the heart of our business. It is our people who use the latest technologies to find new resources, plan and build our mines and who mine, process and move and market our products to our customers around the world. As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the long-term value that those resources represent for our shareholders and for the communities and countries in which we operate - creating sustainable value and making a real difference.

www.angloamerican.com

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:09 UTC.

Financials ( ZAR)
Sales 2017 44 549 M
EBIT 2017 17 120 M
Net income 2017 10 147 M
Finance 2017 12 163 M
Yield 2017 8,68%
P/E ratio 2017 11,12
P/E ratio 2018 15,67
EV / Sales 2017 2,26x
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | KIOJ | ZAE000085346 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 177  ZAR
Spread / Average Target -50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Themba Mkhwanazi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Chairman-Designate
Bothwell Mazarura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Glen Mc Gavigan Executive Head-Technical & Projects
Dolly Doreen Mokgatle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-7.87%9 588
VALE1.61%66 723
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED3.28%12 582
NMDC LTD8.15%7 427
FERREXPO PLC-1.71%2 372
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-3.70%1 341
