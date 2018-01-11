Log in
01/11/2018 | 05:09am CET

January 11, 2018

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

KUREHA CORPORATION

Launch of "KREMEZIN ® Tablets 500 mg" (Additional

Formulation), Drug for Chronic Renal Failure

- For Improving Patients' Usage Experience and Medication Adherence -

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (hereafter "MTPC"; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & Representative Director: Masayuki Mitsuka) will launch KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg, a drug for chronic renal failure, on January 16, 2018, following the listing of KREMEZIN® in the NHI Drug Price Standard on December 8, 2017. Manufacturing and marketing approval for KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg was received by KUREHA CORPORATION (hereafter "KUREHA"; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & Chief Executive Officer: Yutaka Kobayashi) on August 15, 2017.

KREMEZIN®, an oral spherical carbon adsorbent with high-purity porous carbon, was developed by KUREHA. KREMEZIN® is the world's first drug for chronic renal failure absorbing uremic toxins in the gastrointestinal tract of chronic renal failure by excreting the toxins with the feces, without being absorbed into the body. This action improves symptoms of uremia at the predialysis stage and delays the introduction of dialysis treatment.

KREMEZIN® launched its lineup encapsulated formulation (Current Trade Name: KREMEZIN® Capsules 200mg) in 1991 and fine granules (Current Trade Name: KREMEZIN® Fine Granules 2g) in 2000 which contributed to patients with chronic renal failure for a long period.

KREMEZIN® Tablets 500mg is a drug designed to quickly disintegrate with small amount of water without spreading inside the mouth. It is expected to improve patients' taking feeling and medication adherence*

KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg will be manufactured by KUREHA, while MTPC will engage in activities of sales and providing information for medical institutions.

MTPC and KUREHA are willing to contribute by adding new options to help patients with chronic renal failure with the launch of KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg.

*Adherence: Proactive participation of patients in treatment decisions and their receipt of treatments based on the decisions.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Corporate Communications Department Media contacts:TEL:+81 6 6205 5119 Investor contacts:TEL:+81 6 6205 5110

KUREHA CORPORATION Public & Investor Relations Department

TEL+81 3 3249 4651

Kureha Corporation published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 04:09:05 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 9 400 M
Debt 2018 51 636 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 16,04
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart KUREHA CORP
Duration : Period :
Kureha Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4023 | JP3271600003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KUREHA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7 548  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yutaka Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Yoshiki Shigaki Managing Executive Officer & GM-Engineering
Michihiro Sato Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Tadashi Sagawa Director, Head-Administration & Internal Audit
Yoshio Noda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUREHA CORP-0.25%1 505
AIR LIQUIDE4.62%56 135
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD1.26%47 360
PRAXAIR4.29%46 633
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.38%45 422
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%21 883
