January 11, 2018

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

KUREHA CORPORATION

Launch of "KREMEZIN ® Tablets 500 mg" (Additional

Formulation), Drug for Chronic Renal Failure

- For Improving Patients' Usage Experience and Medication Adherence -

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (hereafter "MTPC"; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President & Representative Director: Masayuki Mitsuka) will launch KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg, a drug for chronic renal failure, on January 16, 2018, following the listing of KREMEZIN® in the NHI Drug Price Standard on December 8, 2017. Manufacturing and marketing approval for KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg was received by KUREHA CORPORATION (hereafter "KUREHA"; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & Chief Executive Officer: Yutaka Kobayashi) on August 15, 2017.

KREMEZIN®, an oral spherical carbon adsorbent with high-purity porous carbon, was developed by KUREHA. KREMEZIN® is the world's first drug for chronic renal failure absorbing uremic toxins in the gastrointestinal tract of chronic renal failure by excreting the toxins with the feces, without being absorbed into the body. This action improves symptoms of uremia at the predialysis stage and delays the introduction of dialysis treatment.

KREMEZIN® launched its lineup encapsulated formulation (Current Trade Name: KREMEZIN® Capsules 200mg) in 1991 and fine granules (Current Trade Name: KREMEZIN® Fine Granules 2g) in 2000 which contributed to patients with chronic renal failure for a long period.

KREMEZIN® Tablets 500mg is a drug designed to quickly disintegrate with small amount of water without spreading inside the mouth. It is expected to improve patients' taking feeling and medication adherence*

KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg will be manufactured by KUREHA, while MTPC will engage in activities of sales and providing information for medical institutions.

MTPC and KUREHA are willing to contribute by adding new options to help patients with chronic renal failure with the launch of KREMEZIN® Tablets 500 mg.

*Adherence: Proactive participation of patients in treatment decisions and their receipt of treatments based on the decisions.