KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
Kuros Biosciences obtains European patent covering osteoinductive materials

03/12/2018 | 07:05am CET

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, March 12, 2018

Kuros Biosciences obtains European patent covering osteoinductive materials

Kuros announced today that its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, has been granted the European patent, EP3021878, entitled "Method for producing an osteoinductive calcium phosphate and products thus obtained" by the European Patent Office (EPO).

The patent covers Kuros' technology for osteoinductive calcium phosphates and their methods of production. The resulting unique surface topography instructs the body's own stem cells and osteoprogenitor cells to differentiate into bone forming cells. It forms part of the portfolio of patents and patent applications that Kuros is putting in place to protect its MagnetOs product family. The MagnetOs family of bone graft substitutes are based on biphasic calcium phosphate materials with a novel submicron surface structure designed to regenerate bone in the implanted site in the body. These highly sophisticated materials have been demonstrated to perform equivalently to autograft in clinically-relevant preclinical models.

"The grant of this patent by the EPO broadens the intellectual property estate around our advanced bone graft substitute materials and reinforces Kuros' leadership in the field of bone graft substitutes.", said Joost de Bruijn, CEO of Kuros.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs Granules have CE Mark approval in the EU as a bone void filler for craniomaxillofacial, orthopedic and dental applications with an osteoinductive claim. MagnetOs Granules and MagnetOs Putty both have US 510k clearance with an osteoconductive claim for use with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Herklots

Lifesci Advisors

[email protected]

+41 79 598 7149

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.




Income Statement Evolution
