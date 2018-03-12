Kuros Biosciences obtains European patent covering osteoinductive materials

Kuros announced today that its Dutch subsidiary, Kuros Biosciences BV, has been granted the European patent, EP3021878, entitled "Method for producing an osteoinductive calcium phosphate and products thus obtained" by the European Patent Office (EPO).

The patent covers Kuros' technology for osteoinductive calcium phosphates and their methods of production. The resulting unique surface topography instructs the body's own stem cells and osteoprogenitor cells to differentiate into bone forming cells. It forms part of the portfolio of patents and patent applications that Kuros is putting in place to protect its MagnetOs product family. The MagnetOs family of bone graft substitutes are based on biphasic calcium phosphate materials with a novel submicron surface structure designed to regenerate bone in the implanted site in the body. These highly sophisticated materials have been demonstrated to perform equivalently to autograft in clinically-relevant preclinical models.

"The grant of this patent by the EPO broadens the intellectual property estate around our advanced bone graft substitute materials and reinforces Kuros' leadership in the field of bone graft substitutes.", said Joost de Bruijn, CEO of Kuros.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs Granules have CE Mark approval in the EU as a bone void filler for craniomaxillofacial, orthopedic and dental applications with an osteoinductive claim. MagnetOs Granules and MagnetOs Putty both have US 510k clearance with an osteoconductive claim for use with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine.