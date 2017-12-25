Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kyocera Corp    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORP (6971)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

New Year’s Holiday Schedule: Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to Close December 29 - January 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 01:59am CET

This news release is intended for media purposes, and is current of the date of publication. Information is subject to change without notice.

December 25, 2017


Kyocera Corporation's Japan operations will be closed from December 29, 2017 through January 4, 2018 for New Year's holidays, and will reopen on Friday, January 5, 2018.Please note that any e-mail inquiries received during this period will be answered on January 5 or later, depending on the matter.

Thank you very much for your kind understanding.

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 00:59:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KYOCERA CORP
01:59a NEW YEAR&RSQUO;S HOLIDAY SCHEDULE : Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to C..
12/20 KYOCERA : Receives Japan Environment Minister's Award for Record 8th Consecutive..
12/20 KYOCERA : Patent Issued for Artificial Knee Joint Implant (USPTO 9839520)
12/20 KYOCERA : Patent Issued for Mobile Communication System That Supports a Dual Con..
12/20 KYOCERA : "Resin Composition, Prepreg, Metal-Clad Laminate, and Wiring Board" in..
12/20 KYOCERA : Patent Issued for User Terminal and Base Station (USPTO 9843970)
12/20 KYOCERA : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Communication Robot", for Appr..
12/20 KYOCERA : Patent Application Titled "Heater and Glow Plug Equipped with Same" Pu..
12/20 KYOCERA : "Transmission Apparatus and Reception Apparatus" in Patent Application..
12/20 KYOCERA : Patent Issued for Mobile Electronic Device, Security Control Method, a..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/30 Kyocera reports 1H results
07/28 Kyocera reports Q1 results
06/30 Revisiting Taiwan, Japan For Updates On iPhone 8 Launch, Memory Supply, Passi..
05/01 Kyocera reports Q4 results
03/06 Immersion expands license arrangement with Kyocera
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 549 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 125 B
Finance 2018 664 B
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 22,86
P/E ratio 2019 21,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 2 878 B
Chart KYOCERA CORP
Duration : Period :
Kyocera Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 6971 | JP3249600002 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 039  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman-Management Board
Hideo Tanimoto President, Director & Managing Director
Tetsuo Kuba Chairman
Shoichi Aoki Director, IR Contact, GM-Accounting & Finance
Tatsumi Maeda Vice Chairman & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYOCERA CORP31.19%25 397
KEYENCE CORPORATION59.91%68 771
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.39%51 176
EMERSON ELECTRIC24.81%44 709
NIDEC CORPORATION57.71%42 093
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.41%34 670
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.