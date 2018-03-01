Log in
L BRANDS (LB)
L Brands : L Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/01/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1042

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on L BRANDS
01:35pL BRANDS : L Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
10:03aL BRANDS, INC. (NYSE : LB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Cond..
AQ
02/28L Brands Gets Lift From Extra Week, But Issues Downbeat Guidance -- Earnings ..
DJ
02/28L BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28L BRANDS : beats 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
02/28L Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings
GL
02/22L BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21L BRANDS, INC. : L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Fourth Quarter 2017 Earni..
AQ
02/12L BRANDS, INC. (NYSE : LB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Cond..
AQ
02/09L BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 850 M
EBIT 2019 1 751 M
Net income 2019 985 M
Debt 2019 3 977 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,32
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 13 924 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | LB | US5017971046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS-20.09%13 924
INDITEX SA-13.93%94 843
KERING-0.31%59 736
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.60%42 275
ROSS STORES-2.18%29 842
ZALANDO6.04%14 179
