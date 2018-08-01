L'Oréal acquires German natural beauty company

Logocos Naturkosmetik AG

Clichy, 1 August 2018 - L'Oréal announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, the German beauty company which pioneered natural cosmetics with the brand Logona and other brands such as Sante. All the company's brands are vegan and bio certified with a range of products using their own plant extracts and natural ingredients derived from organic farming.

Founded in 1978 by a naturopath, Logocos Naturkosmetik is based in Hanover, Germany and employs about 340 people. In 2017, net sales were 59 million euros across Germany and other countries in Europe.

Logona products cover haircare, hair color, skincare and hygiene product categories and are found in specialized distribution, mainly organic stores, at a premium price level for the engaged consumers of natural cosmetics. Sante line of products includes haircare, skincare, hygiene and make-up and is found mainly in mass retail at an accessible price for young and trendy consumers.

Alexis Perakis-Valat, President of L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division, said "Logocos brings to the Division two authentic and certified naturaI brands as well as a unique expertise from a worldwide pioneer of the organic beauty market. In line with L'Oréal's strategy to "seize what starts", this acquisition reinforces the position of the Division on one of today's major beauty ascending trends".

Fabrice Megarbane, General Manager L'Oréal Germany, said "L'Oréal Germany is excited to acquire an expertise in natural cosmetics in a market where the desire for organic cosmetics is among the highest in Western Europe."

With this acquisition, L'Oréal plans to expand the sales of Logocos Naturkosmetik brands internationally. The transaction is expected to be completed in a few months after customary regulatory approvals.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Contacts at L'Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Mr Jean Régis CAROF

Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02

[email protected]

Financial analysts and Institutional investors

Mrs Françoise LAUVIN

Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82

[email protected]

Journalists

Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER

Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71

[email protected]

Mrs Polina HUARD

Tel: + 33 (0)1 47 56 87 88

[email protected]

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors - www.loreal-finance.com - or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

www.loreal.com - Follow us on Twitter @loreal





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: L'ORÉAL via Globenewswire

