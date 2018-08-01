L'Oréal announces the project of acquisition of Société des Thermes de La Roche-Posay

Clichy, 1 August 2018 - L'Oréal has submitted to the shareholders of Holding STRP (Société des Thermes de La Roche-Posay) an irrevocable offer for the acquisition of the totality of the shares of the company. The project foresees the prior carve out of the hotel business to the current shareholders of Holding STRP and the attribution of exclusive negotiation rights to L'Oréal.

Created in 1921, Société des Thermes de La Roche-Posay is the first thermal station in Europe exclusively dedicated to treating dermatological diseases. The thermal water of La Roche-Posay has therapeutic anti-inflammatory, healing and soothing properties to treat skin diseases (eczema, psoriasis, burn scars and cutaneous side effects of cancer treatments). In 2017, more than 7,500 patients have benefited from the thermal activity, generating 3.6 million euros of sales.

Laetitia Toupet, International General Manager of La Roche-Posay, said: "this acquisition project will enable us to sustain and reinforce the dermatologic position of La Roche-Posay by developing the existing indications and making the thermal station a flagship for the brand."

Recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay creates skincare for sensitive skin, formulated with thermal water. First dermo-cosmetic brand worldwide, its key product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthélios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne), Tolériane (sensitive skin) and Cicaplast (skin repair).

This project will be submitted for consultation to employee representatives and should be completed within the following months.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

