L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL (OR)
L'Oreal : Profits rise at cosmetics giant L'Oreal with strong sales at luxury arm

07/26/2018 | 07:03pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A cosmetic display of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen during the inauguration of the commercial zone at the Nice international airport Terminal 1 in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Maybelline maker L'Oreal posted higher underlying profits in the first half of the year, buoyed by strong sales in Asia and its luxury cosmetics unit that houses brands like Lancome.

The French cosmetics group said operating income grew 1.8 percent from a year ago to 2.58 billion euros (2.28 billion pounds), in line with the forecast by analysts in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters, while margins reached 19.2 percent.

Revenue was down 0.2 percent from a year earlier to 13.4 billion euros in the period but increased 6.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency fluctuations and portfolio changes.

In the second quarter alone, like-for-like sales rose by a slightly higher-than-expected 6.3 percent, compared to the 6.8 percent revenue growth notched up in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 26 513 M
EBIT 2018 4 841 M
Net income 2018 3 869 M
Finance 2018 3 166 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 30,16
P/E ratio 2019 28,19
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 198 €
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL12.46%138 007
KAO CORP5.90%36 498
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED52.31%30 169
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%15 970
KOSE CORPORATION21.36%11 841
COTY-32.23%10 215
