La Jolla Pharmaceutical : Announces Receipt of New Technology Add-on Payment Coverage for GIAPREZA

SAN DIEGO - August 3, 2018 - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for GIAPREZATM (angiotensin II) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. GIAPREZA is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

The CMS NTAP program provides additional reimbursement to hospitals beyond the Medicare Severity Diagnosis-Related Group (MS-DRG) reimbursement for specific products that meet strict criteria for the treatment of Medicare patients. The amount of the NTAP is equal to 50% of the amount by which the covered costs exceed the MS-DRG reimbursement, or 50% of the cost of the drug, whichever is less. The NTAP for GIAPREZA is effective for the CMS 2019 fiscal year, which begins on October 1, 2018, and is expected to continue for a period of up to two or three years, after which the MS-DRG payments will be adjusted based on hospital-reported costs and utilization. The NTAP program is only available to new drugs that represent an advance in medical technology that substantially improves, relative to technologies previously available, the treatment of Medicare patients.

In the final rule concerning Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment Systems and Fiscal Year 2019, CMS states that: 'Based on the data provided by the applicant and consideration of the public comments we received, we agree with the applicant and the commenters that GIAPREZA™ represents a substantial clinical improvement over existing technologies because it quickly and effectively raises MAP while allowing for a reduction in other vasopressors.'

'The receipt of NTAP coverage for GIAPREZA reaffirms the need for innovative treatment options for patients with septic shock and recognizes GIAPREZA's potential as a significant medical advancement,' said George F. Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla.

About GIAPREZA

In December 2017, GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA mimics the body's endogenous regulatory peptide that is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system to increase blood pressure. Prescribing

information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. GIAPREZA is marketed by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

None

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA- treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit

www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information .

About Shock and Septic or Other Distributive Shock

Over 1 million Americans are affected by shock on an annual basis, with 1 in 3 patients being treated for shock in the intensive care unit. Distributive shock is the most common type of shock in the inpatient setting with approximately 800,000 distributive shock cases in the United States per year. Of these cases, an estimated 90% are septic shock patients. Approximately 300,000 do not achieve adequate blood pressure response with standard of care vasopressor therapy (catecholamines and vasopressin). The inability to achieve or maintain adequate blood pressure results in inadequate blood flow to the body's organs and tissue and is associated with a mortality rate exceeding most acute conditions requiring hospitalization. In the European Union, the annual incidence of sepsis in adults is estimated to be more than 500,000, with more than 170,000 progressing to septic shock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve

outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II), formerly known as LJPC-501, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 21, 2017 as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product, is being developed for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations regarding future events or La Jolla's future results of operations. These statements are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. La Jolla cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in La Jolla's filings with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website www.sec.gov. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the expected impact of the NTAP designation for GIAPREZA; the risks and uncertainties relating to the extent that hospitals will utilize the NTAP program; additional reimbursement that CMS will grant to hospitals for usage of GIAPREZA; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of GIAPREZA; potential market sizes, including for septic or other distributive shock; our ability to successfully commercialize, market and achieve market acceptance of GIAPREZA; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the SEC. La Jolla expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward looking statements to reflect the outcome of subsequent events.

Company Contacts

Sandra Vedrick

Director, Investor Relations & Human Resources

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1135

Email: [email protected]

and

Dennis M. Mulroy

Chief Financial Officer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Phone: (858) 207-4264 Ext: 1040

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors Email: [email protected]