La Quinta Holdings Inc

LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC (LQ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Complaint Concerning the Sale of La Quinta Holdings Inc. to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

03/14/2018 | 08:16pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased La Quinta Holdings Inc. (“La Quinta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LQ) stock prior to January 18, 2018.

You are hereby notified that a complaint has been filed in the Northern District of Texas challenging the fairness of the sale of La Quinta to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation for $8.40 per share. As part of the transaction, La Quinta will spin off its owned real estate assets into a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/LQ-Info-Request-Form-ma-6440

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of La Quinta breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is underpaying for La Quinta shares, thus unlawfully harming La Quinta shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 985 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 53,4 M
Debt 2018 1 449 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 41,51
P/E ratio 2019 33,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 2 194 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Keith A. Cline President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitesh B. Shah Chairman
John W. Cantele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Forson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vivek Shaiva Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC1.19%2 194
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED1.94%8 157
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.19.57%5 346
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC8.76%4 804
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC5.32%3 795
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.91%3 737
