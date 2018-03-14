Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Complaint Concerning the Sale of La Quinta Holdings Inc. to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased La Quinta Holdings Inc. (“La Quinta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LQ) stock prior to January 18, 2018.

You are hereby notified that a complaint has been filed in the Northern District of Texas challenging the fairness of the sale of La Quinta to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation for $8.40 per share. As part of the transaction, La Quinta will spin off its owned real estate assets into a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/LQ-Info-Request-Form-ma-6440

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of La Quinta breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is underpaying for La Quinta shares, thus unlawfully harming La Quinta shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006035/en/