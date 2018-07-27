Log in
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA (ROVI)
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : Enervit exercises the purchase option on 1% of Enervit Nutrition, a joint venture between ROVI and Enervit

07/27/2018 | 08:27am CEST

For further information:

Investor Relations (Tel: +34 91 244 44 22)

Marta Campos Martínez [email protected]

Enervit exercises the purchase option on 1% of Enervit Nutrition, a joint venture between ROVI and

Enervit

Madrid, 27 July, 2018 - In relation to the joint venture Enervit Nutrition, S.A.

("Enervit Nutrition"), created by Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A. ("ROVI") and Enervit, S.p.A. ("Enervit") for the distribution of nutritional products in Spain and Portugal, ROVI announces that, on yesterday's date, Enervit exercised the purchase option on 1% of the company Enervit Nutrition, of which it already held 49% of the share capital, in accordance with the initial agreement reached between ROVI and Enervit in March 2016. Thus, ROVI and Enervit each hold 50% of the share capital of Enervit Nutrition.

About ROVI

ROVI is a pan-European pharmaceutical company specializing and engaging in the research, development, contract manufacturing and marketing of small molecules and biological specialties. The company, in a continuous international expansion process, has subsidiaries in Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France and has a diversified marketing portfolio of more than 40 products, among which its flagship product, Bemiparin, already marketed in 56 countries all over the world, should be highlighted. Likewise, in 2017, ROVI commenced the marketing of its enoxaparin biosimilar, developed in-house, in Europe. ROVI continues to develop the ISM® Platform technology, a leading-edge line of research in the field of prolonged drug release with proven advantages. For more information, please visit www.rovi.es

Disclaimer

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:26:02 UTC
