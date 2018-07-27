Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI : Enervit exercises the purchase option on 1% of Enervit Nutrition, a joint venture between ROVI and Enervit

For further information:

Madrid, 27 July, 2018 - In relation to the joint venture Enervit Nutrition, S.A.

("Enervit Nutrition"), created by Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A. ("ROVI") and Enervit, S.p.A. ("Enervit") for the distribution of nutritional products in Spain and Portugal, ROVI announces that, on yesterday's date, Enervit exercised the purchase option on 1% of the company Enervit Nutrition, of which it already held 49% of the share capital, in accordance with the initial agreement reached between ROVI and Enervit in March 2016. Thus, ROVI and Enervit each hold 50% of the share capital of Enervit Nutrition.

