Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation : Todays Research Reports on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp., MCAN Mortgage Corp., Uranium Participation Corp. and Canadian Western Bank

03/09/2018 | 02:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=LIF.TO

MCAN Mortgage Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MKP.TO

Uranium Participation Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=U.TO

Canadian Western Bank
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CWB.TO

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty's stock edged 0.12% lower Thursday, to close the day at $24.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 140,426 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 222,443 shares. In the last year, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty's shares have traded in a range of 15.10 - 28.55. The share price has gained 61.92% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $25.98 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $23.21. Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 9.96. Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty have fallen approximately 10.11 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=LIF.TO

On Thursday, shares of MCAN Mortgage recorded a trading volume of 4,710 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 15,505 shares. The stock ended the day 0.50% higher at 18.20. The share price has gained 38.93% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 13.10 - 18.50. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $17.90 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $17.00. Shares of MCAN Mortgage are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 10.61. Shares of MCAN Mortgage have gained approximately 2.02 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's MCAN Mortgage Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=MKP.TO

Uranium Participation's stock had no change Thursday, to close the day at $4.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 106,968 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 220,355 shares. In the last year, Uranium Participation's shares have traded in a range of 3.47 - 4.68. The share price has gained 15.56% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $4.01 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.95. Shares of Uranium Participation Corp. are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 9.30. Shares of Uranium Participation have fallen approximately 5.2 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Uranium Participation Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=U.TO

On Thursday, shares of Canadian Western Bank recorded a trading volume of 924,999 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 271,963 shares. The stock ended the day 0.17% lower at 36.05. The share price has gained 52.24% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 23.68 - 40.83. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $38.18 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $35.49. Shares of Canadian Western Bank are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 14.90. Shares of Canadian Western Bank have fallen approximately 8.15 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Canadian Western Bank Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CWB.TO

Our Actionable Research on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (TSX:LIF.TO), MCAN Mortgage Corp. (TSX:MKP.TO), Uranium Participation Corp. (TSX:U.TO) and Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 159 M
EBIT 2017 152 M
Net income 2017 159 M
Finance 2017 30,4 M
Yield 2017 10,7%
P/E ratio 2017 9,46
P/E ratio 2018 11,13
EV / Sales 2017 9,63x
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
Capitalization 1 565 M
Chart LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY
Duration : Period :
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Technical Analysis Chart | LIF | CA5054401073 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. McNeil President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Corcoran Non-Executive Chairman
Alan R. Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Duncan N. R. Jackman Independent Director
James C. McCartney Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-9.51%1 213
VALE SA8.54%67 075
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-1.43%11 741
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-15.13%8 721
NMDC LTD-10.11%6 030
FERREXPO PLC3.79%2 471
