Ladbrokes Coral : Form 8.3 - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Ladbrokes Coral Group plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 09/02/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES: GVC Holdings plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 9,238,997 0.48 1,542,324 0.08 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 235,495 0.01 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 9,238,997 0.48 1,777,819 0.09

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit GBP Ordinary Purchase 100 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 79 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 400 1.604 Ordinary Purchase 2,349 1.604 Ordinary Purchase 50 1.604 Ordinary Purchase 203 1.6075 Ordinary Purchase 30 1.6 Ordinary Purchase 200 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 280 1.6075 Ordinary Purchase 469 1.6085 Ordinary Purchase 87 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 353 1.6045 Ordinary Purchase 608 1.6065 Ordinary Purchase 581 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 534 1.6055 Ordinary Purchase 1,880 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 4,622 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 1,508 1.604 Ordinary Purchase 2,289 1.601 Ordinary Purchase 49 1.601 Ordinary Purchase 562 1.601 Ordinary Purchase 1,713 1.601 Ordinary Purchase 2,070 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 3,009 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 14,514 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 369 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 855 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 180 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 966 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 2,131 1.606 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.606 Ordinary Purchase 2,445 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 134 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 559 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 199 1.606 Ordinary Purchase 811 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 2,129 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 869 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 1,882 1.602 Ordinary Purchase 2,500 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 2,600 1.6075 Ordinary Purchase 1,881 1.6005 Ordinary Purchase 2,183 1.6075 Ordinary Purchase 1,882 1.6015 Ordinary Purchase 212 1.6015 Ordinary Purchase 557 1.5995 Ordinary Purchase 47 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 36 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 34 1.6075 Ordinary Purchase 18 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 4 1.6065 Ordinary Purchase 570 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 172 1.606 Ordinary Purchase 1,506 1.608 Ordinary Purchase 264 1.5975 Ordinary Purchase 112 1.6025 Ordinary Purchase 18,364 1.607 Ordinary Purchase 554 1.6045 Ordinary Purchase 220 1.603 Ordinary Purchase 544 1.599 Ordinary Sale 14,834 1.607 Ordinary Sale 2,798 1.607 Ordinary Sale 2,798 1.607 Ordinary Sale 1,888 1.607 Ordinary Sale 2,798 1.607 Ordinary Sale 2,798 1.607 Ordinary Sale 2,798 1.607 Ordinary Sale 1,748 1.605 Ordinary Sale 526 1.6105 Ordinary Sale 2,245 1.6105 Ordinary Sale 50 1.603 Ordinary Sale 2,174 1.5985 Ordinary Sale 2,730 1.61 Ordinary Sale 994 1.61 Ordinary Sale 1,910 1.599 Ordinary Sale 6,524 1.607 Ordinary Sale 320 1.6115 Ordinary Sale 1,595 1.6115 Ordinary Sale 1,212 1.6115 Ordinary Sale 1,415 1.604 Ordinary Sale 2,158 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 2,164 1.603 Ordinary Sale 1,923 1.6035 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 271 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 1,650 1.6035 Ordinary Sale 1,817 1.6085 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6085 Ordinary Sale 2,096 1.6085 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6035 Ordinary Sale 2,159 1.6075 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6075 Ordinary Sale 1,640 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6075 Ordinary Sale 2,212 1.609 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6085 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 2,237 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6025 Ordinary Sale 1,751 1.6025 Ordinary Sale 2,190 1.6075 Ordinary Sale 2,019 1.6105 Ordinary Sale 1,894 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 1,340 1.61 Ordinary Sale 1,952 1.61 Ordinary Sale 194 1.611 Ordinary Sale 1,941 1.6095 Ordinary Sale 2,489 1.602 Ordinary Sale 2,083 1.602 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.602 Ordinary Sale 2,366 1.6015 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6015 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6015 Ordinary Sale 1,772 1.6105 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 1,671 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 1,608 1.6045 Ordinary Sale 428 1.609 Ordinary Sale 1,452 1.609 Ordinary Sale 3,392 1.61 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 1,926 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 1,426 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.5995 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.5995 Ordinary Sale 2,241 1.6085 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6075 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,147 1.608 Ordinary Sale 1,506 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,333 1.608 Ordinary Sale 2,500 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 264 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 1,401 1.606 Ordinary Sale 2,281 1.608 Ordinary Sale 1,724 1.6105 Ordinary Sale 1,750 1.609 Ordinary Sale 343 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 1,500 1.6065 Ordinary Sale 1,906 1.599 Ordinary Sale 1,434 1.605 Ordinary Sale 1,000 1.602 Ordinary Sale 1,200 1.602 Ordinary Sale 1,969 1.6055 Ordinary Sale 1,500 1.6085 Total Purchases 93,828 Total Sales 209,875

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 12/02/2018 Contact name: Olivier Vero Telephone number: +44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.