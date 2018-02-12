Log in
LADBROKES CORAL GROUP (LCL)
Ladbrokes Coral : Form 8.3 - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC

02/12/2018 | 11:31am CET

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

09/02/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES: GVC Holdings plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

9,238,997

0.48

1,542,324

0.08

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

235,495

0.01

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

9,238,997

0.48

1,777,819

0.09

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

100

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

79

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

400

1.604

Ordinary

Purchase

2,349

1.604

Ordinary

Purchase

50

1.604

Ordinary

Purchase

203

1.6075

Ordinary

Purchase

30

1.6

Ordinary

Purchase

200

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

280

1.6075

Ordinary

Purchase

469

1.6085

Ordinary

Purchase

87

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

353

1.6045

Ordinary

Purchase

608

1.6065

Ordinary

Purchase

581

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

534

1.6055

Ordinary

Purchase

1,880

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

4,622

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

1,508

1.604

Ordinary

Purchase

2,289

1.601

Ordinary

Purchase

49

1.601

Ordinary

Purchase

562

1.601

Ordinary

Purchase

1,713

1.601

Ordinary

Purchase

2,070

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

3,009

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

14,514

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

2,500

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

369

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

2,500

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

855

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

180

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

966

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

2,131

1.606

Ordinary

Purchase

2,500

1.606

Ordinary

Purchase

2,445

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

134

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

559

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

199

1.606

Ordinary

Purchase

811

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

2,129

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

869

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

1,882

1.602

Ordinary

Purchase

2,500

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

2,600

1.6075

Ordinary

Purchase

1,881

1.6005

Ordinary

Purchase

2,183

1.6075

Ordinary

Purchase

1,882

1.6015

Ordinary

Purchase

212

1.6015

Ordinary

Purchase

557

1.5995

Ordinary

Purchase

47

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

36

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

34

1.6075

Ordinary

Purchase

18

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

4

1.6065

Ordinary

Purchase

570

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

172

1.606

Ordinary

Purchase

1,506

1.608

Ordinary

Purchase

264

1.5975

Ordinary

Purchase

112

1.6025

Ordinary

Purchase

18,364

1.607

Ordinary

Purchase

554

1.6045

Ordinary

Purchase

220

1.603

Ordinary

Purchase

544

1.599

Ordinary

Sale

14,834

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

2,798

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

2,798

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

1,888

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

2,798

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

2,798

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

2,798

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

1,748

1.605

Ordinary

Sale

526

1.6105

Ordinary

Sale

2,245

1.6105

Ordinary

Sale

50

1.603

Ordinary

Sale

2,174

1.5985

Ordinary

Sale

2,730

1.61

Ordinary

Sale

994

1.61

Ordinary

Sale

1,910

1.599

Ordinary

Sale

6,524

1.607

Ordinary

Sale

320

1.6115

Ordinary

Sale

1,595

1.6115

Ordinary

Sale

1,212

1.6115

Ordinary

Sale

1,415

1.604

Ordinary

Sale

2,158

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

2,164

1.603

Ordinary

Sale

1,923

1.6035

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

271

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

1,650

1.6035

Ordinary

Sale

1,817

1.6085

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6085

Ordinary

Sale

2,096

1.6085

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6035

Ordinary

Sale

2,159

1.6075

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6075

Ordinary

Sale

1,640

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6075

Ordinary

Sale

2,212

1.609

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6085

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

2,237

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6025

Ordinary

Sale

1,751

1.6025

Ordinary

Sale

2,190

1.6075

Ordinary

Sale

2,019

1.6105

Ordinary

Sale

1,894

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

1,340

1.61

Ordinary

Sale

1,952

1.61

Ordinary

Sale

194

1.611

Ordinary

Sale

1,941

1.6095

Ordinary

Sale

2,489

1.602

Ordinary

Sale

2,083

1.602

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.602

Ordinary

Sale

2,366

1.6015

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6015

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6015

Ordinary

Sale

1,772

1.6105

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

1,671

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

1,608

1.6045

Ordinary

Sale

428

1.609

Ordinary

Sale

1,452

1.609

Ordinary

Sale

3,392

1.61

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

1,926

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

1,426

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.5995

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.5995

Ordinary

Sale

2,241

1.6085

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6075

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,147

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

1,506

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,333

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

2,500

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

264

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

1,401

1.606

Ordinary

Sale

2,281

1.608

Ordinary

Sale

1,724

1.6105

Ordinary

Sale

1,750

1.609

Ordinary

Sale

343

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

1,500

1.6065

Ordinary

Sale

1,906

1.599

Ordinary

Sale

1,434

1.605

Ordinary

Sale

1,000

1.602

Ordinary

Sale

1,200

1.602

Ordinary

Sale

1,969

1.6055

Ordinary

Sale

1,500

1.6085

Total Purchases

93,828

Total Sales

209,875

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

12/02/2018

Contact name:

Olivier Vero

Telephone number:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:30:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
