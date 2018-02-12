Ladbrokes Coral : Form 8.3 - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC
0
02/12/2018 | 11:31am CET
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Société Générale S.A.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Ladbrokes Coral Group plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
09/02/2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
YES: GVC Holdings plc
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
9,238,997
0.48
1,542,324
0.08
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00
235,495
0.01
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0.00
0
0.00
TOTAL:
9,238,997
0.48
1,777,819
0.09
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
GBP
Ordinary
Purchase
100
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
79
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
400
1.604
Ordinary
Purchase
2,349
1.604
Ordinary
Purchase
50
1.604
Ordinary
Purchase
203
1.6075
Ordinary
Purchase
30
1.6
Ordinary
Purchase
200
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
280
1.6075
Ordinary
Purchase
469
1.6085
Ordinary
Purchase
87
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
353
1.6045
Ordinary
Purchase
608
1.6065
Ordinary
Purchase
581
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
534
1.6055
Ordinary
Purchase
1,880
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
4,622
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
1,508
1.604
Ordinary
Purchase
2,289
1.601
Ordinary
Purchase
49
1.601
Ordinary
Purchase
562
1.601
Ordinary
Purchase
1,713
1.601
Ordinary
Purchase
2,070
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
3,009
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
14,514
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
369
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
855
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
180
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
966
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
2,131
1.606
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.606
Ordinary
Purchase
2,445
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
134
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
559
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
199
1.606
Ordinary
Purchase
811
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
2,129
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
869
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
1,882
1.602
Ordinary
Purchase
2,500
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
2,600
1.6075
Ordinary
Purchase
1,881
1.6005
Ordinary
Purchase
2,183
1.6075
Ordinary
Purchase
1,882
1.6015
Ordinary
Purchase
212
1.6015
Ordinary
Purchase
557
1.5995
Ordinary
Purchase
47
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
36
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
34
1.6075
Ordinary
Purchase
18
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
4
1.6065
Ordinary
Purchase
570
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
172
1.606
Ordinary
Purchase
1,506
1.608
Ordinary
Purchase
264
1.5975
Ordinary
Purchase
112
1.6025
Ordinary
Purchase
18,364
1.607
Ordinary
Purchase
554
1.6045
Ordinary
Purchase
220
1.603
Ordinary
Purchase
544
1.599
Ordinary
Sale
14,834
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
2,798
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
2,798
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
1,888
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
2,798
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
2,798
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
2,798
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
1,748
1.605
Ordinary
Sale
526
1.6105
Ordinary
Sale
2,245
1.6105
Ordinary
Sale
50
1.603
Ordinary
Sale
2,174
1.5985
Ordinary
Sale
2,730
1.61
Ordinary
Sale
994
1.61
Ordinary
Sale
1,910
1.599
Ordinary
Sale
6,524
1.607
Ordinary
Sale
320
1.6115
Ordinary
Sale
1,595
1.6115
Ordinary
Sale
1,212
1.6115
Ordinary
Sale
1,415
1.604
Ordinary
Sale
2,158
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
2,164
1.603
Ordinary
Sale
1,923
1.6035
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
271
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
1,650
1.6035
Ordinary
Sale
1,817
1.6085
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6085
Ordinary
Sale
2,096
1.6085
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6035
Ordinary
Sale
2,159
1.6075
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6075
Ordinary
Sale
1,640
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6075
Ordinary
Sale
2,212
1.609
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6085
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
2,237
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6025
Ordinary
Sale
1,751
1.6025
Ordinary
Sale
2,190
1.6075
Ordinary
Sale
2,019
1.6105
Ordinary
Sale
1,894
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
1,340
1.61
Ordinary
Sale
1,952
1.61
Ordinary
Sale
194
1.611
Ordinary
Sale
1,941
1.6095
Ordinary
Sale
2,489
1.602
Ordinary
Sale
2,083
1.602
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.602
Ordinary
Sale
2,366
1.6015
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6015
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6015
Ordinary
Sale
1,772
1.6105
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
1,671
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
1,608
1.6045
Ordinary
Sale
428
1.609
Ordinary
Sale
1,452
1.609
Ordinary
Sale
3,392
1.61
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
1,926
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
1,426
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.5995
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.5995
Ordinary
Sale
2,241
1.6085
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6075
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,147
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
1,506
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,333
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
264
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
1,401
1.606
Ordinary
Sale
2,281
1.608
Ordinary
Sale
1,724
1.6105
Ordinary
Sale
1,750
1.609
Ordinary
Sale
343
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
1,500
1.6065
Ordinary
Sale
1,906
1.599
Ordinary
Sale
1,434
1.605
Ordinary
Sale
1,000
1.602
Ordinary
Sale
1,200
1.602
Ordinary
Sale
1,969
1.6055
Ordinary
Sale
1,500
1.6085
Total Purchases
93,828
Total Sales
209,875
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) GBP
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
12/02/2018
Contact name:
Olivier Vero
Telephone number:
+44 20 7676 6969
Ladbrokes Coral Group plc published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:30:05 UTC.