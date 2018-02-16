Ladbrokes Coral : Form 8.3 - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC
0
02/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Société Générale S.A.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Ladbrokes Coral Group plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
15/02/2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
YES: GVC Holdings plc
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
9,294,638
0.49
1,442,258
0.08
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0.00
255,495
0.01
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0.00
0
0.00
TOTAL:
9,294,638
0.49
1,697,753
0.09
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
GBP
Ordinary
Purchase
1,949
1.642
Ordinary
Purchase
16,719
1.64
Ordinary
Purchase
32
1.6415
Ordinary
Purchase
2,884
1.642
Ordinary
Purchase
1,263
1.642
Ordinary
Purchase
1,602
1.647
Ordinary
Purchase
1,768
1.647
Ordinary
Purchase
14,954
1.64
Ordinary
Purchase
31,866
1.64
Ordinary
Purchase
1,319
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
3,655
1.647
Ordinary
Sale
1,563
1.646
Ordinary
Sale
1,705
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
1,349
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
1,980
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,825
1.6435
Ordinary
Sale
2,442
1.6435
Ordinary
Sale
1,419
1.639
Ordinary
Sale
1,860
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,995
1.647
Ordinary
Sale
1,596
1.6475
Ordinary
Sale
1,697
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
1,703
1.648
Ordinary
Sale
2,322
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
180
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
6,384
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,440
1.647
Ordinary
Sale
1,800
1.64
Ordinary
Sale
2,207
1.6465
Ordinary
Sale
1,362
1.6475
Ordinary
Sale
1,635
1.647
Ordinary
Sale
1,440
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
1,444
1.6385
Ordinary
Sale
175
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
2,171
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,514
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
1,690
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
1,361
1.6435
Ordinary
Sale
1,382
1.6465
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
1,815
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
4,626
1.6435
Ordinary
Sale
1,384
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
2,974
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
1,649
1.6435
Ordinary
Sale
1,657
1.648
Ordinary
Sale
6,435
1.648
Ordinary
Sale
1,723
1.648
Ordinary
Sale
2,350
1.6485
Ordinary
Sale
150
1.6485
Ordinary
Sale
1,570
1.648
Ordinary
Sale
1,173
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
351
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
950
1.646
Ordinary
Sale
1,550
1.646
Ordinary
Sale
1,492
1.6445
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
2,030
1.6475
Ordinary
Sale
1,418
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
2,095
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
5,805
1.6475
Ordinary
Sale
1,838
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
1,943
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,497
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
3,165
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.639
Ordinary
Sale
678
1.639
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
664
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
3,176
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
676
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
675
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
2,904
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
183
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
2,984
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
816
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
2,354
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
666
1.6445
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6445
Ordinary
Sale
3,168
1.6425
Ordinary
Sale
668
1.642
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.642
Ordinary
Sale
3,169
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
2,095
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
1,075
1.644
Ordinary
Sale
670
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
2,005
1.64
Ordinary
Sale
1,167
1.64
Ordinary
Sale
2,918
1.646
Ordinary
Sale
246
1.646
Ordinary
Sale
671
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
1,852
1.6405
Ordinary
Sale
1,322
1.6405
Ordinary
Sale
3,173
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
3,172
1.6405
Ordinary
Sale
1,126
1.6385
Ordinary
Sale
3,173
1.641
Ordinary
Sale
2,050
1.6385
Ordinary
Sale
1,121
1.6445
Ordinary
Sale
2,046
1.6445
Ordinary
Sale
2,493
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
1,822
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
1,352
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
3,171
1.643
Ordinary
Sale
1,228
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
1,853
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
2,529
1.64
Ordinary
Sale
645
1.64
Ordinary
Sale
675
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
2,500
1.6395
Ordinary
Sale
3,166
1.6455
Ordinary
Sale
1,904
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
1,270
1.6415
Ordinary
Sale
1,268
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
1,581
1.6405
Ordinary
Sale
3,226
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
1,161
1.645
Ordinary
Sale
9,850
1.64
Total Purchases
74,356
Total Sales
224,293
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) GBP
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
16/02/2018
Contact name:
Olivier Vero
Telephone number:
+44 20 7676 6969
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Ladbrokes Coral Group plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:00:02 UTC.