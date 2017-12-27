Log in
04:34p LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.3 - LCL LN
12:44p LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Ladbrokes Coral Group plc
12:09p LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) GVC Holdings PLC
Ladbrokes Coral : Form 8.3 - LCL LN

12/27/2017 | 04:34pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1 KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: MELQART ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) LTD
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: Friday, December 22, 2017
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? YES - GVC Holdings PLC
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' If YES, specify which:
2 POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 25,932,450 1.35%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 25,932,450 1.35%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3 DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit
e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
GBp 28.3333 CFD Increasing a long position 1,000,000 GBp 175.40
GBp 28.3333 CFD Increasing a long position 250,000 GBp 175.18
GBp 28.3333 CFD Increasing a long position 550,000 GBp 176.30
GBp 28.3333 CFD Increasing a long position 550,000 GBp 176.58
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit
e.g. American, European etc.
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security Product description Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit
e.g. call option
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if applicable)
e.g. subscription, conversion
4 OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Contact name: J. H. Austin
Telephone number: 020 3826 4492
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .

View source version on businesswire.com:http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005018/en/

Melqart Asset Management

Source: Melqart Asset Management

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:34:00 UTC.

