LADDER CAPITAL CORP (LADR)
Ladder Capital Corp : Ladder Capital Corp. Class A to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Ladder Capital Corp. Class A (NYSE: LADR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-6A62450B7C9B9.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 177 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 847 M
Yield 2018 8,16%
P/E ratio 2018 13,22
P/E ratio 2019 15,01
EV / Sales 2018 7,52x
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 1 767 M
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Fox Chief Financial Officer
Michael Mazzei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP16.43%1 767
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.92%12 200
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-2.87%8 164
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP0.56%6 034
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.32%5 868
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC2.42%3 554
