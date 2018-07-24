Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ladder Capital Corp    LADR

LADDER CAPITAL CORP (LADR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ladder Capital Corp : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) will release its second quarter 2018 results on July 31, 2018 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 domestic or (201) 689-8471 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 through midnight Tuesday, August 14, 2018. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 13681400. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity. Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City with a West Coast office in Santa Monica.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LADDER CAPITAL CORP
11:01pLADDER CAPITAL CORP : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/23LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Appoints Jeffrey Steiner to Its Board of Directors
BU
06/28Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Gramercy Property Trust and Three Oth..
AC
06/08LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/30LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Announces 3% Dividend Increase and Second Quarter 2018 Div..
BU
05/29LADDER CAPITAL CORP : to Present at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management ..
BU
05/04LADDER CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/03LADDER CAPITAL CORP : to Report First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
05/03LADDER CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/1831 Of 104 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend WallStar Dogs Tagged For July 
07/04Happy Birthday America - From REIT To Shining REIT 
07/03LADDER CAPITAL CORP. : Time To Sell? 
07/02FIRST HALF OF 2018 REVIEW : 10% Yield, Bull Or Bear (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio 
07/01Here Are 39 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate Equities From June 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 347 M
EBIT 2018 177 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 847 M
Yield 2018 7,95%
P/E ratio 2018 13,59
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
EV / Sales 2018 7,55x
EV / Sales 2019 9,96x
Capitalization 1 774 M
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Fox Chief Financial Officer
Michael Mazzei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP18.20%1 774
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.11%12 177
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-5.35%8 100
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP3.52%6 206
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.4.36%5 834
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC1.43%3 544
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.