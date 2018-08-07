LADENB : Ladenburg Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results 0 08/07/2018 | 01:31pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Highlights: Second quarter 2018 revenues of $357.8 million, up 14.8% compared to prior year

Second quarter 2018 net income of $9.3 million and EBITDA, as adjusted, of $25.8 million

Record client assets of $168.0 billion at June 30, 2018, including advisory assets under management of $75.2 billion and cash balances of $4.3 billion

Recurring revenue of 79.1% for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2018 in independent advisory and brokerage services segment

Shareholders’ equity of $390.5 million at June 30, 2018 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Dr. Phillip Frost, Chairman of Ladenburg, said, “We are very pleased with our robust second quarter 2018 results with continued strong growth in client assets as well as revenues and profitability. Solid execution by our management team, together with stable equity markets and the increasing interest rate environment, contributed to our strong performance. Our focus remains on creating value and, as appropriate, returning capital to our shareholders. If our business continues to perform as we anticipate, the Board will consider increasing the cash dividend on our common stock and accelerating our share repurchase program.” Richard Lampen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg, said, “All segments of our businesses continued to perform well in the second quarter, with revenues of $357.8 million, a 14.8% increase from the prior year period, and a 96.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA, to $25.8 million. The continued growth of our nationwide network of approximately 4,300 independent financial advisors reflects our successful recruiting efforts of talented advisors over the past two years. Total client assets grew to a record $168.0 billion and advisory assets under management increased to a record $75.2 billion, up 13.6% and 18.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. We will continue to focus on increasing shared services, growing recurring revenues and managing our operations more efficiently to further drive margin and profitability improvements across the enterprise.” Adoption of New ASC 606 Accounting Standard On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)” and all related amendments ("ASC 606"). The Company believes it is important to include a presentation of its financial results on the most comparable basis practical. The Company's adoption of the new revenue standard has an impact on the timing of when revenues and related costs are recognized and impacts the gross vs. net reporting presentation of advisory and commissions revenues. The Company has adopted this standard under the modified retrospective method, which does not require a restatement of prior period results. In order to make the presentation of these financial results more comparable, the Company has included an adjustment to the results of 2018 to exclude the impact of the adoption of the new revenue standard so that such results are presented on the same revenue recognition methodology used by the Company prior to the adoption of the new revenue standard (see Tables 3 and 4). For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the impact of the new revenue standard was a decrease in total revenues of $27.3 million, a decrease in total expenses of $31.3 million, an increase in net income attributable to the Company of $3.9 million, and increase in net income per basic and diluted common share of $0.02. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the impact of the new revenue standard was a decrease in total revenues of $58.3 million, a decrease in total expenses of $65.8 million, an increase in net income attributable to the Company of $5.7 million, and decrease in net loss per basic and diluted common share of $0.03. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's net income as reported is greater than the net income amounts without the adoption of ASC 606 due to the following: 1) the timing of revenue recognized for commissions on future renewals of insurance policies sold is accelerated, as these future commissions represent variable consideration and are required to be estimated, 2) certain costs to obtain a contract with a customer are now capitalized and have historically been recorded as a period expense, and 3) forgivable loans to independent financial advisors are now amortized over the expected useful lives of their relationship period with the Company's subsidiaries; previously these loans were amortized based on their legal terms. For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Second quarter 2018 revenues were $357.8 million, a 14.8% increase from revenues of $311.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Commissions revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 35.7% to $180.4 million from $133.0 million for the comparable period in 2017, primarily due to increased sales of variable annuity, mutual fund and fixed annuities/insurance products, and due to the impact of the adoption of ASC 606. Advisory fee revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 decreased by 8.9% to $122.6 million from $134.6 million for the comparable period in 2017, primarily due to the impact of the adoption of ASC 606. Investment banking revenue for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 9.0% to $11.7 million from $12.9 million for the comparable period in 2017, due to a decrease in capital raising revenue and strategic advisory services. Also, service fees revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 35.6% to $27.6 million from $20.3 million, primarily due to increased revenues from our cash sweep programs. Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2018 was $9.3 million, as compared to net income attributable to the Company of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net income available to common shareholders, after payment of preferred dividends, was $0.8 million or $0.00 per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $6.6 million or ($0.03) per basic and diluted common share in the comparable 2017 period. The second quarter 2018 results included $4.6 million of income tax expense, $7.3 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $0.1 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans, $2.4 million of amortization of contract acquisition costs and $2.2 million of interest expense. The second quarter 2017 results included $0.1 million of income tax benefit, $8.7 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $1.7 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans and $0.5 million of interest expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had revenues of $687.1 million, a 14.2% increase from revenues of $601.8 million for the comparable 2017 period. Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $14.8 million, as compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $2.3 million in the comparable 2017 period. Net loss available to common shareholders, after payment of preferred dividends, was $2.3 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $18.2 million or ($0.09) per basic and diluted common share in the comparable 2017 period. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $6.7 million of income tax expense, $14.6 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $0.2 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans, $4.6 million of amortization of contract acquisition costs and $4.0 million of interest expense. The comparable 2017 results included $1.0 million of income tax benefit, $17.5 million of non-cash charges for depreciation, amortization and compensation, $3.3 million of amortization of retention and forgivable loans and $1.0 million of interest expense. Recurring Revenues For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2018, recurring revenues, which consist of advisory fees, trailing commissions, cash sweep revenues and certain other fees, represented approximately 79.1% of revenues from the Company’s independent advisory and brokerage services segment. EBITDA, as adjusted EBITDA, as adjusted, for the second quarter of 2018 was $25.8 million, an increase of 96.4% from $13.2 million in the comparable 2017 period. EBITDA, as adjusted, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $46.0 million, an increase of 122.8% from $20.6 million for the prior year period. Attached hereto as Table 2 is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company as reported (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) to EBITDA, as adjusted. The increase in EBITDA, as adjusted, for the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to increases in our independent advisory and brokerage services segment and our insurance brokerage segment as a result of increased revenue from our cash sweep programs and increased commissions revenue due in part to the impact of the adoption of ASC 606. Client Assets At June 30, 2018, total client assets under administration were $168.0 billion, a 13.6% increase from $147.9 billion at June 30, 2017. At June 30, 2018, client assets included cash balances of approximately $4.3 billion, including approximately $4.0 billion participating in our cash sweep programs. Stock Repurchases During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 489,591 shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $1.7 million, including 472,215 shares repurchased under its stock repurchase program, representing an average price per share of $3.47. Since the inception of its stock repurchase program in March 2007, the Company has repurchased over 27.6 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of approximately $59.5 million, including purchases outside its stock repurchase program, representing an average price per share of $2.15. As of June 30, 2018, the Company has the authority to repurchase an additional 7,392,170 shares under its current repurchase plan. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted for acquisition-related expense, amortization of retention and forgivable loans, amortization of contract acquisition costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions, non-cash compensation expense, financial advisor recruiting expense and other expense, which includes loss on write-off of receivable from subtenant, excise and franchise tax expense, severance costs and compensation expense that may be paid in stock, is a key metric the Company uses in evaluating its financial performance. EBITDA, as adjusted, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company considers EBITDA, as adjusted, important in evaluating its financial performance on a consistent basis across various periods. Due to the significance of non-cash and non-recurring items, EBITDA, as adjusted, enables the Company’s Board of Directors and management to monitor and evaluate the business on a consistent basis. The Company uses EBITDA, as adjusted, as a primary measure, among others, to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and potential acquisitions. The Company believes that EBITDA, as adjusted, eliminates items that are not indicative of its core operating performance, such as amortization of retention and forgivable loans, amortization of contract acquisition costs and financial advisor recruiting expenses, or do not involve a cash outlay, such as stock-related compensation, which is expected to remain a key element in our long-term incentive compensation program. EBITDA, as adjusted, should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) and cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities. About Ladenburg Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp, and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The Company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth, growth of our independent advisory and brokerage business, growth of our investment banking business, future levels of recurring revenue, future synergies, changes in interest rates, recruitment of financial advisors, future margins, future dividends and future repurchases of common stock. These statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, including the SEC’s proposed rules and interpretations concerning the standards of conduct for broker dealers and investment advisers when dealing with retail investors, future cash flows, a change in the Company’s dividend policy by the Company’s Board of Directors (which has the ability in its sole discretion to increase, decrease or eliminate entirely the Company’s dividend at any time) and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the Company’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company’s quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, the Company’s revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law. TABLE 1 LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, % June 30, % 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Revenues: Commissions $ 180,381 $ 132,975 35.7 % $ 343,667 $ 263,025 30.7 % Advisory fees 122,638 134,642 (8.9 )% 237,021 261,645 (9.4 )% Investment banking 11,729 12,887 (9.0 )% 28,219 19,376 45.6 % Principal transactions 233 258 (9.7 )% 400 578 (30.8 )% Interest and dividends 1,080 657 64.4 % 1,867 1,292 44.5 % Service fees 27,585 20,336 35.6 % 52,487 38,892 35.0 % Other income 14,110 9,781 44.3 % 23,479 17,019 38.0 % Total revenues 357,756 311,536 14.8 % 687,140 601,827 14.2 % Expenses: Commissions and fees 254,405 226,089 12.5 % 485,716 444,823 9.2 % Compensation and benefits 48,573 40,875 18.8 % 95,822 80,000 19.8 % Non-cash compensation 1,568 1,378 13.8 % 3,062 2,807 9.1 % Brokerage, communication and clearance fees 2,941 4,909 (40.1 )% 8,260 9,474 (12.8 )% Rent and occupancy, net of sublease revenue 2,387 2,468 (3.3 )% 4,880 4,860 0.4 % Professional services 5,311 3,771 40.8 % 10,329 7,894 30.8 % Interest 2,154 521 313.4 % 4,020 998 302.8 % Depreciation and amortization 5,762 7,294 (21.0 )% 11,571 14,726 (21.4 )% Acquisition-related expenses — 89 (100.0 )% 913 265 244.5 % Amortization of retention and forgivable loans 107 1,671 (93.6 )% 183 3,262 (94.4 )% Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,361 — nm 4,571 — nm Other 18,253 21,221 (14.0 )% 36,182 36,138 0.1 % Total expenses 343,822 310,286 10.8 % 665,509 605,247 10.0 % Income (loss) before item shown below 13,934 1,250 1,014.7 % 21,631 (3,420 ) nm Change in fair value of contingent consideration (50 ) (63 ) (20.6 )% (111 ) 89 nm Income (loss) before income taxes 13,884 1,187 1,069.7 % 21,520 (3,331 ) nm Income tax expense (benefit) 4,574 (138 ) nm 6,746 (977 ) nm Net income (loss) 9,310 1,325 602.6 % 14,774 (2,354 ) nm Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 (3 ) nm 9 (8 ) nm Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 9,302 $ 1,328 600.5 % $ 14,765 $ (2,346 ) nm Dividends declared on preferred stock (8,508 ) (7,953 ) 7.0 % (17,016 ) (15,877 ) 7.2 % Net Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 794 $ (6,625 ) nm $ (2,251 ) $ (18,223 ) (87.6 )% Net income (loss) per common share available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) (100.0 )% $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) (88.9 )% Net income (loss) per common share available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) (100.0 )% $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) (88.9 )% Weighted average common shares used in computation of per share data: Basic 196,557,837 192,304,828 2.2 % 196,230,136 192,287,816 2.1 % Diluted 209,855,936 192,304,828 9.1 % 196,230,136 192,287,816 2.1 % nm- not meaningful TABLE 2 LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company as reported to EBITDA, as adjusted for the periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2017: Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (Unaudited; amounts in thousands) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Total revenues $ 357,756 $ 311,536 14.8% $ 687,140 $ 601,827 14.2% Total expenses 343,822 310,286 10.8% 665,509 605,247 10.0% Income (loss) before income taxes 13,884 1,187 1,069.7% 21,520 (3,331 ) nm Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 9,302 1,328 600.5% 14,765 (2,346 ) nm Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company to EBITDA, as adjusted: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 9,302 $ 1,328 600.5% $ 14,765 $ (2,346 ) nm Less: Interest income (508 ) (98 ) 418.4% (878 ) (200 ) 339.0% Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50 63 (20.6)% 111 (89 ) nm Add: Interest expense 2,154 521 313.4% 4,020 998 302.8% Income tax expense (benefit) 4,574 (138 ) nm 6,746 (977 ) nm Depreciation and amortization 5,762 7,294 (21.0)% 11,571 14,726 (21.4)% Non-cash compensation expense 1,568 1,378 13.8% 3,062 2,807 9.1% Amortization of retention and forgivable loans 107 1,671 (93.6)% 183 3,262 (94.4)% Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,361 — nm 4,571 — nm Financial advisor recruiting expense 89 564 (84.2)% 176 1,432 (87.7)% Acquisition-related expense — 89 (100.0)% 913 265 244.5% Other (1) (2) 380 485 (21.6)% 763 769 (0.8)% EBITDA, as adjusted $ 25,839 $ 13,157 96.4% $ 46,003 $ 20,647 122.8% (1)Includes severance costs of $86 and $174, excise and franchise tax expense of $169 and $322 and compensation expense that may be paid in stock of $125 and $267 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. (2) Includes severance costs of $194, excise and franchise tax expense of $145 and $286 and compensation expense that may be paid in stock of $160 and $303 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. nm- not meaningful TABLE 3 LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Amounts without

the adoption of

ASC 606 Effect of Change

Higher/(Lower) Revenues: Commissions $ 180,381 $ 157,576 $ 22,805 Advisory fees 122,638 173,888 (51,250 ) Investment banking 11,729 10,479 1,250 Principal transactions 233 290 (57 ) Interest and dividends 1,080 1,080 — Service fees 27,585 27,585 — Other income 14,110 14,110 — Total revenues 357,756 385,008 (27,252 ) Expenses: Commissions and fees 254,405 283,915 (29,510 ) Compensation and benefits 48,573 48,901 (328 ) Non-cash compensation 1,568 1,568 — Brokerage, communication and clearance fees 2,941 2,818 123 Rent and occupancy, net of sublease revenue 2,387 2,387 — Professional services 5,311 4,659 652 Interest 2,154 2,141 13 Depreciation and amortization 5,762 7,076 (1,314 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — — Amortization of retention and forgivable loans 107 3,444 (3,337 ) Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,361 — 2,361 Other 18,253 18,246 7 Total expenses 343,822 375,155 (31,333 ) Income before item shown below 13,934 9,853 4,081 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (50 ) (50 ) — Income before income taxes 13,884 9,803 4,081 Income tax expense 4,574 4,439 135 Net income 9,310 5,364 3,946 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 8 — Net income attributable to the Company $ 9,302 $ 5,356 $ 3,946 Dividends declared on preferred stock (8,508 ) (8,508 ) — Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 794 $ (3,152 ) $ 3,946 Net income (loss) per common share available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per common share available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares used in computation of per share data: Basic 196,557,837 196,557,837 — Diluted 209,855,936 196,557,837 13,298,099 TABLE 4 LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Amounts without

the adoption of

ASC 606 Effect of Change

Higher/(Lower) Revenues: Commissions $ 343,667 $ 303,614 $ 40,053 Advisory fees 237,021 337,815 (100,794 ) Investment banking 28,219 25,625 2,594 Principal transactions 400 483 (83 ) Interest and dividends 1,867 1,860 7 Service fees 52,487 52,487 — Other income 23,479 23,573 (94 ) Total revenues 687,140 745,457 (58,317 ) Expenses: Commissions and fees 485,716 547,736 (62,020 ) Compensation and benefits 95,822 96,387 (565 ) Non-cash compensation 3,062 3,062 — Brokerage, communication and clearance fees 8,260 7,889 371 Rent and occupancy, net of sublease revenue 4,880 4,880 — Professional services 10,329 9,296 1,033 Interest 4,020 4,007 13 Depreciation and amortization 11,571 14,198 (2,627 ) Acquisition-related expenses 913 913 — Amortization of retention and forgivable loans 183 6,600 (6,417 ) Amortization of contract acquisition costs 4,571 — 4,571 Other 36,182 36,316 (134 ) Total expenses 665,509 731,284 (65,775 ) Income before item shown below 21,631 14,173 7,458 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (111 ) (111 ) — Income before income taxes 21,520 14,062 7,458 Income tax expense 6,746 4,960 1,786 Net income 14,774 9,102 5,672 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 9 — Net income attributable to the Company $ 14,765 $ 9,093 $ 5,672 Dividends declared on preferred stock (17,016 ) (17,016 ) — Net loss available to common shareholders $ (2,251 ) $ (7,923 ) $ 5,672 Net loss per common share available to common shareholders (basic) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 Net loss per common share available to common shareholders (diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares used in computation of per share data: Basic 196,230,136 196,230,136 — Diluted 196,230,136 196,230,136 — View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005413/en/

© Business Wire 2018 0 Latest news on LADENB 01:31p LADENB : Ladenburg Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results BU 08/02 LADENB : Ladenburg Thalmann Investment Banking Announces Successful Conclusion o.. BU 07/25 LADENB : Ladenburg Makes Strategic Investment in Track Technologies, Enabling Fi.. BU 07/23 LADENB : Ladenburg Thalmann Congratulates Independent Advisory and Brokerage Sub.. BU 07/12 LADENB : Ladenburg Launches Retirement Plan Consulting Platform to Accelerate De.. BU 07/02 LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICE : Confirms Series A Preferred Stock Monthly.. BU

Chart LADENB Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week