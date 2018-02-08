Securities America : Adds Two Groups with $3.5B in Total Client Assets

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), announced today
that a highly-sought-after consortium of independent financial advisors
with $2 billion in client assets and a Super OSJ with $1.5 billion in
client assets have transitioned to its independent advisory and
brokerage platform.
The consortium’s 35 advisors are based on the east coast. Mike Rees, Bay
View Capital Advisory Group, St. Petersburg, Florida, serves as the
group’s OSJ.
“We’re a unique, totally independent group of advisors,” said Rees. “It
takes a special broker-dealer to understand what independence means to
us. We run as a single unit – collaboratively.”
Decision-making responsibilities don’t fall on any one advisor’s
shoulders, said Rees. When Hurricane Irma threatened his home state of
Florida and put his home office visit to Securities America in jeopardy,
Rees didn’t hesitate. He asked fellow advisors David Blaydes and Joshua
Kadish to step in and go without him.
“David and Josh are seasoned advisors,” said Rees. “They understood the
need for an integrity-based broker-dealer that could provide all the
services we need to continue our high level of personal services.”
“We wanted this to be the last broker-dealer change of our careers,”
said Blaydes, founder and CEO of RPI Financial Life Planners,
Naperville, Illinois. “So, picking the right partner was critical. We
knew we needed an outstanding corporate culture, our choice of platforms
and investment solutions, and efficient technology
that would allow us to spend more time with our clients.”
He and Kadish, a partner with RPG Life Transition Specialists,
Riverwoods, Illinois, found all three at Securities America, plus a
culture of integrity – especially in the executive leadership team.
“We were impressed by the caliber and integrity of all of the people in
the room,” said Kadish. “The entire team was there. That told us we were
important to them.”
Kadish and Blaydes were also impressed by the executive leadership
team’s tenure. “They had all been with the firm for years, very long
tenures,” said Blaydes. “When it came to their vision and goals, they
were all in the same boat rowing in the same direction.”
Not every broker-dealer can provide the type of onboarding these large
groups require, said Gregg Johnson, Securities America executive vice
president of branch office development and acquisitions. "We’re
experienced at welcoming large groups of independent advisors,” Johnson
said. “Especially highly independent ones."
Right
by Your Side
"Due to our size and reputation, we were getting dozens of calls per
week from other broker-dealers trying to recruit us,” said Blaydes. But
there were only a few that could onboard a group that large. “Securities
America has experience in working with groups like ours. That helped a
great deal as we transitioned.”
Growth and recruiting are important to the consortium, Rees said, and
aligning with Securities America will make recruitment that much easier.
“There are advisors considering joining us who say our relationship with
Securities America is a driving factor,” he said. The group recently
recruited Edward Knowles and Mark Friedman of Florida-based Private
Wealth Management & Consulting. Knowles serves as the firm’s president
and works out of Tallahassee. Friedman’s office is in East Point.
The consortium has a reputation for client-first mentality and
white-glove concierge service. “We know Securities America is the
partner who will help us continue to offer the highest quality of
service to our clients,” said Kadish.
Blaydes agreed. “Securities America is the right place for us. We look
forward to moving onward and upward with them, doing what we get out of
bed every morning to do – take care of our clients.”
The Denver-based Super OSJ had a similar experience, spending six weeks
interviewing 10 broker-dealers before deciding on Securities America.
The $1.5 billion group, co-managed by Brenda Wille-Cope and Gary Stirk,
has more than 30 advisors in Colorado, Arizona, Washington and New York.
Stirk is the group’s registered principal and manages the New York
branch. Wille-Cope oversees the Colorado, Washington and Arizona
branches.
Wille-Cope is managing partner of First Financial Strategies, Denver,
Colorado. She was preceded by managing partner Phil Lubinski, who
spearheaded the search after their broker-dealer was sold in late 2017.
Lubinski is the co-creator of the Income For Life Model™, the matrix for
Securities America’s NextPhase program. He also co-developed
IncomeConductor™, which was recently approved for Securities America
advisors.
“As a group, our expertise is retirement income planning for clients
nearing retirement or already retired. This is our passion,” said
Wille-Cope. “We wanted a broker-dealer who shared that passion for
retirement distribution. We know retirement income is a core strength of
Securities America. This made them a very strong fit. Although every
broker-dealer we spoke with offered retirement income solutions,
Securities America clearly had the commitment and staff support that no
other broker-dealer did.”
Wille-Cope describes herself as an income distribution strategist and
educator. “My clients experience total sense of ease knowing that I’m on
this ride with them and will continue to advise them throughout their
retirement.”
It was important that she and the advisors in the Super OSJ joined a
broker-dealer that offered a comprehensive product line and didn’t
incentivize advisors to recommend a particular product or platform.
“We needed the freedom to recommend products that were truly in the best
interest of our clients,” she said. “We needed a partner who would
support us as diligently as we support our clients. That’s Securities
America.”
She was just as adamant about finding the right culture.
“We didn’t want to get lost in a crowd of 18,000 advisors. That would’ve
been total culture shock,” Wille-Cope said. “We also didn’t want to
affiliate with a small broker-dealer that would become part of yet
another acquisition. We want to know our broker-dealer is a player on
our team. That we can reach out to them with a call or email and know
we’re going to get a quick personal response.”
“We have a passion for what we do,” said Wille-Cope. “Our heart and soul
is in this business. So is Securities America’s. That’s why they’re such
a good fit for us and our clients.”
About Securities America
Securities
America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), is one of the nation’s
largest independent advisory and brokerage firms with more than 2,200
independent advisors and nearly $72 billion in client assets.
Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors.
Securities America and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. are
separate entities from all other entities named.
