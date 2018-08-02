Log in
News Summary

Global Cement and Concrete Association agrees strategic partnership with World Business Council for Sustainable Development

08/02/2018 | 11:35am CEST

Media Release

London, 2 August 2018

Global Cement and Concrete Association agrees strategic partnership with World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Work of Cement Sustainability Initiative to transfer to GCCA

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to facilitate sustainable development of the cement and concrete sectors and their value chains. The new partnership will also create synergies between work programmes to benefit both the GCCA and WBCSD and their respective member companies.

As part of the new agreement, the work carried out by the Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) will transfer from WBCSD to the GCCA on 1 January 2019 with activities managed out of the GCCA's London offices.

The CSI, which was established in 1999 and currently operates under the auspices of WBCSD, is a global effort by 24 major cement producers to advance sustainable development. Over its 19-year history, the CSI has focused on understanding, measuring, managing and minimizing the impacts of cement production and use by addressing a range of issues including: climate change, fuel use, employee health and safety, airborne emissions, concrete recycling and quarry management.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive Officer of CRH plc and GCCA President said: "The GCCA and WBCSD are natural partners in sustainable development. This long-term agreement formalises our relationship, enabling the two organisations to work together efficiently on our many common objectives and areas of interest.

"Transferring the activities of the CSI to the GCCA is a logical step and further underlines the cement and concrete sector's commitment to advance sustainable development across the construction cycle. As the authoritative worldwide voice of the cement and concrete sector, the GCCA is ideally placed to take this work to the next level, building on the strong foundations established by WBCSD."

About the GCCA

Launched in January 2018, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) is dedicated to developing and strengthening the sector's contribution to sustainable construction. GCCA aims to foster innovation throughout the construction value chain in collaboration with industry associations as well as architects, engineers and innovators. In this way, the association demonstrates how concrete solutions can meet global construction challenges and sustainable development goals while showcasing responsible industrial leadership in the manufacture and use of cement and concrete. The GCCA is headquartered in London, England. It complements and supports the work done by associations at national and regional level.

Media contacts:

Martin Casey [email protected]

Neil McCrae [email protected]

Membership contact:

Frank Rossini [email protected]




